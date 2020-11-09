Avida backs ‘Bona Fide Legends’ competition

Ten-days in a luxury Avida motorhome up for grabs with $1,000 spending money

Avida has thrown their support behind Tripe M’s ‘Bona-Fide Legends’ competition, offering the hire of a luxury Avida motorhome and $1,000 spending money.

Triple M Night Shift host Luke Bona launched Bona-Fide Legends this month – a competition broadcast to 37 radio stations across Australia on the Triple M network – that invites Aussies to nominate someone special in their community, someone who works hard without reward and needs a break.

Be it a firefighter who was hard at it over our last round of bushfires and is gearing up for the summer ahead, a truckie doing long hours delivering all our essential supplies, an ambo on the frontlines, a teacher adapting to the challenges of remote learning, or a nurse who’s doing long shifts caring for people, especially in the pandemic, there are plenty of legends out there.

If you know an essential Aussie worker that’s a bona fide legend, nominate them as a Triple M Night Shift Bona-Fide Legend and they could be living it up for 10 days in an Avida motorhome, with $1,000 to spend on the road.

The motorhome provided by Avida can sleep four people, with standard shower, toilet and microwave/fridge equipped kitchen. Avida will include everything you need in the camper, too, from outdoor chairs to cushions and cutlery.

Supplementary prizes include $500 cash and $500 of Nature C skin care products from NatureBee, plus a year’s supply of Manshake/Ladyshake weight-loss shakes.

Competition entry is simple – go to the Triple M Bona-Fide Legends competition website, provide your details, the name of the essential worker you’re nominating and why they’re a legend.

The competition is open for November only and terms and conditions do apply.

If you know a legend who should be recognized for their efforts, why not nominate them and give them the chance for the kind of 10-day break in an Avida motorhome that they deserve!

For more details, click HERE.