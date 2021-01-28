ARB BASE Rack for new Isuzu D-Max, BT-50 and more

An expanded range of racks from ARB brings more accessories to some of the country’s most popular dual-cab utes.

ARB has expanded its BASE Rack range with cab racks to suit the new 2020-onward Isuzu D-Max, Mazda BT-50, and the popular Toyota Hilux (2005-2015 and 2015+) and Ford Ranger (2011-on).

The cab rack sits low to the roof and does not require a sub-frame due to strength in the cross beam, featuring a fully welded extruded aluminum design that’s both lightweight and strong.

“Utilising a dovetail system on both side profiles of the rack’s internal beams and the external side of the perimeter beams provides more flexibility to attach a wide range of accessories where you need them and without disturbing other cargo,” says ARB in its media release.

“The side mounting profile also provides full use of the beams’ top surface and allows the beams to support cargo without worrying about protruding tie-down points.

Pricing for the ARB BASE Rack Cab Racks start from $1,125 and they are available to order now.

ARB BASE Rack specs:

Dimensions: 1255mm (l) x 1155mm (w)

Weight: 12.7kg approximately

Dimensions: 1255mm (l) x 1285mm (w)

Weight: 14.3kg approximately