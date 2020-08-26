2020 Ford Ranger Raptor, Wildtrak And Wildtrak X updated

Ford introduces Ford Pass Connect, more equipment, and some nicer technology to its range-topping utes.

Ford has announced pricing for its top-of-the-range Ranger utes, the Raptor, Wildtrak, and Wildtrak X.

Notably, it’s the rugged Ranger Wildtrak X that sees the most upgrades, now fitted with brighter Bi-LED headlights that the Raptor received in its last update. Whiter than the old HID headlights, the square LED lights are 17 per cent brighter in normal use and 20 per cent brighter when highbeams are on.

It also receives a new remote-controlled roller shutter that can be operated via the key fob, a button in the cabin, or an emergency release in the tray itself. The new roller also liberates 80mm length and 20mm clearance due to its svelte design. On top of those bigger changes is an optional pearlescent Alabaster White paint – the first pearlescent paint offered on Ranger.

As before, the Wildtrak X adds a $2000 premium over the Wildtrak, which is priced from $62,090. Ford says the X brings a value-packed $6000 of features for two grand, such as 18-inch alloys, fender flares, black nudge bar with LED light bar, and fitted snorkel intake.

And the Raptor also gets an update, now with standard high-grip spray in bed liner. Pricing for the Raptor is from $77,190 plus on-roads.

All models also benefit from the addition of Ford Pass Connect, which we’ve covered in detail already. The internet-connected technology allows owners to do things like remote start the vehicle and configure the climate control before they hop in. This is in addition to the standard Sync3 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

This latest round of updates and pricing adjustments completes the 2020 Ranger refresh, which includes the recently announced Special Edition and Fully Loaded pack for XL and XLT models.

While new rivals join showrooms shortly, Ford reminds us that the Ranger touts a five-star ANCAP rating and credentials including AEB with pedestrian detection, along with a five-year warranty and capped price servicing programs, which include Ford Service Benefits.

“Ranger continues to adapt, grow and expand its offering, bringing more targeted, specific capabilities and attributes to Australian customers to help them meet any challenges they face,” said Ford Australia’s newly appointed President and CEO, Andrew Birkic.

“Now, with Ranger Wildtrak X, alongside upgraded Wildtrak and Ford Performance Ranger Raptor, customers can get even more out of their off-road adventures.”

On that note, Birkic pointed out that while many customers cannot currently enjoy their vehicles the way they want due to lockdowns, we should, hopefully, soon be able to get out.

“I know that for many of our customers with a spirit of adventure, it’s heartening right now that their Ranger Raptor or Ranger Wildtrak is at the ready, so they can take full advantage of it once the current situation eases,” he added.

“What’s more, we will be adding to what we offer in 2020 – not only with the updates to Ranger we’ve made this month, including FordPass Connect on every model, but with more lifestyle choices to take on that off-road adventure, to stand apart with the capability and assurance Ranger is known for.

2020 Ford Ranger Raptor and Wildtrak pricing (plus on-roads)

4×4 Wildtrak Double P/up 3.2L MT $62,090 4×4 Wildtrak Double P/up 3.2L AT $64,290 4×4 Wildtrak Double P/up Bi-Turbo AT $65,790 Wildtrak X (premium over Wildtrak) $2,000 4×4 Raptor Double P/up Bi-Turbo AT $77,190 Options 18-inch Black alloy wheels for Wildtrak $500 Prestige Paint $650 Ranger Raptor decal pack $750

