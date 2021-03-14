Avida Leura Motorhome Review

We look at the Avida Leura motorhome, including a full walk-around of the kitchen, sleeping and bathroom areas, plus a drive.

The Avida Leura motorhome offers plenty of living area without compromising on comfort. Enjoy the ample lounge area with table for dining. Drop down your electric roll down bed for sleeping. The kitchen is behind the cab on the drivers side and the bathroom with shower and toilet facilities is at the rear of the motorhome.

Find out more at: Avida Motorhomes