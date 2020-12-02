Car Reviews

2020 Porsche Macan Video Review

02 Dec 2020 Alex Rae
1 0 0

At look at Porsche’s updated Macan GTS and what it offers.

Today we’re looking at the 2020 Porsche Macan GTS.

It’s a great sports SUV, minus a few impracticalities you find in a larger SUV and some slightly older design carry overs inside.

We also forgot to mention in this review that adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist are cost-options, which affects the value on offer slightly. But still, a great sports SUV.

 

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Johny Joe
Johny Joe
59 seconds ago

Thank you for nice review. I love this car, Macan would be my first choice from Porsche

Last edited 3 seconds ago by Johny Joe
0
Reply

You Might Also Like

Should the Toyota Rav4 go rugged?

October 5, 2020
2

New Hyundai Tucson goes tow testing

September 9, 2020
1

Subaru confirms Liberty axed in Australia

September 3, 2020
2

Race-ready Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport hits the track

September 2, 2020
0
Alex Rae

Alex Rae