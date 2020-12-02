2020 Porsche Macan Video Review
At look at Porsche’s updated Macan GTS and what it offers.
Today we’re looking at the 2020 Porsche Macan GTS.
It’s a great sports SUV, minus a few impracticalities you find in a larger SUV and some slightly older design carry overs inside.
We also forgot to mention in this review that adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist are cost-options, which affects the value on offer slightly. But still, a great sports SUV.
Thank you for nice review. I love this car, Macan would be my first choice from Porsche