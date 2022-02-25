VW Amarok ute will launch this year with tough new look

Volkswagen’s Ford Ranger competitor will be available for sales towards the end.

The new Volkswagen Amarok based on the new-generation Ford Ranger will launch this year. Australia has not yet confirmed this local timing but the brand says it will launch ‘globally’ this year.

Anticipiating its new ute reveal, the German brand has shown new teaser images of what to expect. They also give us the first look at the ute which is built on the same platform used in the new generation Ford Ranger. The truck’s front lights are enclosed by a full-width grille. Below this, a chunky silver trim extends from below the grille into the front bumper. The Amarok’s current side profile features a similar design, except that the wheels and tires are larger off-road-spec wheels have large arches.

Larger than before, there will be an increase to interior space, particularly rear legroom and plenty of new tech. With the interior technology shared by both the vehicles, both models will get a large 12.3-inch portrait touchscreen in the top-spec versions. Volkswagen promises more driver assistance system than the Amarok, over the old model which has been on sale for over a decade.

A 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine will continue to be available in the Amarok thanks to its Ford Ranger partner. The Ranger will get the 2.3-litre petrol engine that was used in the Ford Mustang, as well as the carry-over 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel engine with a 10-speed transmission. However, it’s not yet clear if these options will be available to the Volkswagen. Ford Ranger Raptor is expected to use twin-turbo V6 petrol.

The Amarok is being built at Ford’s Silverton South Africa factory and exported to Australia. Alternatively, versions of the Amarok are also being built at Pacheco facility, Cordoba. As with the previous generation, the Ford Ranger for Australia is being built in Thailand.