Updated Nissan Leaf arriving to Australia in 2022

The refreshed Leaf will be available to Australian buyers in the second half of 2022.

For 2022, the Nissan Leaf electric hatchback will get a series styling changes. It will then arrive in Australia in second half 2022 with local pricing and specifications to be available closer to the time.

Changes include intricate exterior styling touches, new 16 and 17-inch alloy-wheel designs and two new colour choices (Pearl Blue and Magnetic Blue) to join the existing line-up of five monotone and five two-tone options.

The 2022 Leaf will continue to offer the choice of either 39kWh or 59kWh battery options, which can be used for ranges between 270km and 385km, respectively. The 39kWh Leaf will be available in the same trim levels as the 59kWh Leaf e+.

On the tech side is the same e-Pedal regenerative braking system and Nissan’s ‘ProPILOT semi-autonomous driver system. The is also a 9.0-inch infotainment with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay smartphone integration.

Further details for Australia will be released closer to its arrival.