Toyota Yaris so hot it has sold out

Toyota’s rally-bred hot hatch sold out, for now.

Toyota’s piping-hot GR Yaris has not even landed in Australia yet and orders have been filled. The Japanese company today announced that all 1100 orders for the 200kW little monster have been spoken for.

Specifically, 1000 orders were taken at the special introductory $39,950 driveaway price, and a further 100 vehicles at $44,950 driveaway.

While that sad news, Toyota does add: “A small amount of remaining stock at dealerships will be on-sold to customers as available.” The price for those might be a little higher than the sharp driveaway deals.

The hot hatch which is a return to form from Toyota has proven a winner in a segment filled with cheaper alternatives. But none of the current crop of competitors have the pedigree that the WRC-born Yaris GR has.

“GR Yaris has excited sports-car fans with its “born from WRC” performance credentials,” said Toyota Australia’s Vice President Sales and Marketing Sean Hanley.

“Our significant local investment in the GR brand and our customers made this pure performance car genuinely attainable; in fact, GR Yaris has exceeded expectations and ignited the market.”

Toyota Australia is now negotiating for a further allotment of vehicles, potentially available as early as mid 2021. Before that, current customers will take deliveries and the special edition Rallye will arrive.