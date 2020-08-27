Toyota upgrades DPF system, no change on dust issue

Toyota addresses some DPF issues in the latest engine revision but says dust particle issue a non-issue.

Toyota says that it has made both software and hardware upgrades to the diesel particulate filter system for the updated Hilux and Fortuner MY20 model range.

Speaking with media yesterday during a presentation of its new updates, Toyota marketing and sales director Sean Hanley confirmed that Toyota has taken action to further address the DPF system.

“I can confirm that the new facelift [Hilux] model has updates to the engine tune that will continue to improve the way the DPF operates,” he said.

“I can also outline that those updates are both software and hardware.”

Toyota is currently dealing with a class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of Hilux, Fortuner and Prado owners due to alleged premature DPF failures which cost thousands of dollars to fix. The problem was that the DPF would not always automatically regenerate – a process in which trapped pollutants are burned off.

Specifically, the DPF issue in the lawsuit affects 1GD-FTV 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel and 2GD-FTV 2.4-litre turbo diesel engines.

A recall for the hundreds of thousands of affected models sold since 2015 added a button on the dashboard for owners to be able to manually regenerate the system if it was not automatically doing so at the required moment. That button is also on the updated Hilux and so carries on, however, the software and hardware updates will likely improve the how the system automatically regenerates; it is unclear what exactly the technical upgrades to the system are, though.

Toyota was also questioned about dust particle issues. This is a problem where some dust particles can pass the air-intake filter and cause issues with sensors. One motoring journalist experienced the issue driving in the outback when the car suddenly disabled the safety control system while overtaking at 100km/h.

But Toyota says that after its own independent testing – and after advising in a dealer bulletin 2017 to check the sensors for cleaning because dust could pass through – that there is no issue to be rectified because the engine itself is not damaged.

“Our studies have shown… that minute dust particle can pass through the filter in a highly dusty environment,” said Hanley. “But this is not known to cause engine damage based on the very thorough evaluations and assessments we have done in what I’ll call incredibly dusty situations, in quite incredible driving conditions.”

Confirming that there have been no changes on this side of the engine, Hanley said: “There have been no physical hardware or software changes to the air-intake system on or for this facelift model.”

Other changes to the engine include a power upgrade, with the engine now producing 150kW at 3400rpm and 500Nm at 1600-2800rpm when mated to the automatic transmission; the manual transmission option develops a lesser 420Nm at 1400-3400rpm.

