Tata Motors Avinya Concept revealed

The future of electric vehicles from Tata Motors has been previewed.

Tata Motors, an Indian car maker, has revealed the Avinya concept car. As with many concept cars, the Avinya shows Tata’s future design language, which is centred around a distinctive LED running light signature that extends across the front and rear of the car. The Avinya also has a large, illuminated front grille area, but the rest of the look is largely clean and fuss-free.

The overhangs are extremely short thanks to the electric powertrain, and the glasshouse blends neatly into a black panoramic roof. The wheels are diamond cut, low drag items, and the back end is squat with a slim rear window and swollen wheel arches. The Avinya gets digital door mirrors, too.

But while the exterior could resemble the eventual production version, the interior is more outlandish. The Avinya gets suicide rear doors not disimilar to those of the Rolls Royce Phantom, which reveals a large apeture without a B-pillar. There’s a slender dashboard and a squared-off steering wheel with an integrated screen, which presumably caters for infotainment duties.

The front seats are trimmed in fabric and leather, and feature integrated seatbelts to allow them to swivel. The second row is closer to a traditional rear bench, and the EV architecture enables a completely flat floor.

Tata is tight-lipped on technical details, but it does claim that the new platform can take on at least 500km of range in less than half an hour, when hooked up to a suitable rapid charger. The architecture will also offer ‘next generation connectivity and advanced driver assistance systems’, and has been designed with all-terrain use in mind.