TAG Heuer Carrera x Porsche RS 2.7 released

TAG Heuer celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 with two stunning limited-edition Carrera Chronograph models.

TAG Heuer and Porsche have been linked, both unofficially and officially for decades. It’s fitting then that the latest official TAG Heuer x Porsche collaboration celebrates the 50th anniversary of a Stuttgart icon. Having launched in 1963, TAG Heuer’s own icon, the Carrera Chronograph, was already a legend of the horological world when Porsche unveiled the 911 Carrera RS 2.7 at the Paris motor show on October 5, 1972.

“The name and spirit of the Carrera are incredibly meaningful and emblematic for both TAG Heuer and Porsche,” said Frédéric Arnault, CEO of TAG Heuer. “So, for the 50th anniversary of the very first 911 Carrera, the iconic RS 2.7, we wanted to create a tribute watch that would express the character and power of this ground-breaking sportscar within our own signature TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph. The two timepieces we imagined together are sleek, assertive, memorable, and they reflect their illustrious past but project something even more exciting, what Porsche and TAG Heuer can now achieve together.”

Of the 27 vivid colours offered by Porsche on the Carrera RS 2.7, TAG Heuer has chosen two for its TAG Heuer x Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 Limited Edition; Indischrot (Guards Red) and Glasurblau (Glazier Blue).

The new tribute watches are based on the 42mm TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph that is powered by the Swiss brand’s in-house manufactured Calibre Heuer 02 movement that provides a power reserve of up to 80 hours. Minute and hour chronograph counters sit at 3 and 9 o’clock, respectively, while the permanent second indicator is at 6 o’clock. Both of the new TAG Heuer x Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 Limited Edition chronographs feature an oscillation mass (visible through the sapphire crystal screw-down case back) that has been designed to represent a classic Porsche three-spoke steering wheel.

The blue edition features a polished stainless-steel case with Porsche’s ‘Carrera’ script in blue on the side of the case, and a striking blue and white dial. It features two straps, the first a stainless steel bracelet, and the second a retro-styled fabric strap that perfectly captures the spirit of the RS 2.7 and the early 1970s aesthetic.

The red version uses 18-carat rose gold for its case, screw-down case back (with sapphire crystal), crown and pushers. The ‘Carrera’ script presents in relief on the side of the case, while the red and white dial features rose-gold-coloured applied indexes, hour and minute hands. A polished red finish is used for the central seconds hand. A red alligator strap with an 18-carat rose gold pin buckle completes the elegant aesthetic.

Both timepieces are limited to just 500 units, making the TAG Heuer x Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 Limited Edition even more rare than the car to which it pays tribute (1580 RS 2.7s were built). The TAG Heuer x Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 Limited Edition is now available in TAG Heuer boutiques.