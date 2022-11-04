Porsche Cayman and Boxster gain unique Style Edition
Porsche revives Rubystone Red paint with limited edition Cayman and Boxster Style Edition.
Porsche’s 718 Cayman and 718 Boxster have gained a special edition model that brings a unique new paint colour. Called the Style Edition, prices start from $125,800 for the Cayman and $128,600 for the Boxster.
Both models are on sale now in Australia. There is the choice of two contrasting colour packages of either black or white. The contrast package brings racing stripes to the bonnet, side, as well as a set of 20-inch coloured wheels.
The 718’s model designation at the rear of the car is also coloured black or white, depending on which package the driver chooses.
The usual paint colours are available on the Style Edition, but there’s the catching new Ruby Star Neo. The colour harks back to the 964-generation Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.6, which was available in the bright Rubystone Red.
Style Edition models also gain a leather package, with black leather upholstery and contrasting, chalk-coloured stitching. The door sill panels, meanwhile, are finished in stainless steel.
Other standard equipment includes bi-xenon headlights, Apple CarPlay, cruise control and parking assistance with a rear-view camera.
A heated steering wheel is also included, as is Porsche’s Power Steering Plus system, heated seats and dual-zone climate control.
Under the skin, both 718 Style Edition models are powered by the same turbocharged 2.0-litre boxer engine as the standard model, but with a six-speed manual transmission as standard.
With an output of 220kW and 380Nm, it can sprint from 0-100km/h in 5.1sec.
Australian deliveries are expected to commence from the second half of 2023 and models can be ordered now.
