Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition confirmed for Australia

19 Jan 2022 Practical Motoring
Porsche reveals new Platinum special-edition version of the Cayenne, arriving in Australia in the middle of this year.

Porsche has revealed the new Cayenne Platinum Edition, a special-edition version of the German brand’s largest SUV equipped with more standard kit. It arrives in Australia around mid-2022.

Styling changes for the Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition include a unique set of 21-inch alloy wheels, new badges and fresh inlays for the front bumper, all of which are finished in satin platinum paint. There’s also a set of sport tailpipes and some black window surrounds.

Porsche Cayenne Platinum 2

Inside, it features textured aluminium dashboard trim, silver door card finishers and brushed aluminium tread plates engraved with the Porsche’s “Platinum Edition” branding. The standard car’s infotainment system and 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster also feature.

To complement the cosmetic changes, Porsche has thrown some extra equipment at the Cayenne Platinum Edition. Buyers get upgraded LED headlights, a panoramic roof, privacy glass and eight-way electrically adjustable leather sports seats.

Elsewhere in the cabin, there’s an ambient lighting system, an analogue clock mounted on the dashboard, a Bose surround sound stereo and new front and rear headrests that have been embroidered with the Porsche logo.

Porsche Cayenne Platinum 3

Australian prices start from $145,000 before on-road costs for the cheapest 3.0-litre V6 variant. Porsche says that’s enough for a 0–100km/h time of 6.2 seconds.

Above that, there’s a plug-in hybrid model from $160,300, which shares the same 340kW 3.0-litre V6 powertrain as the Cayenne S E-Hybrid. It’s capable of covering up to 43km on electric power alone.

The most expensive model gets the same 324kW 2.9-litre V6 powertrain as the Cayenne S, which bumps its starting price up to $172,300 (and $172,800 for the coupe version). The extra grunt slashes a second off the standard Cayenne’s 0–100km/h time and increases its top speed to 260km/h.

