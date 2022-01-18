Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition confirmed for Australia

Porsche reveals new Platinum special-edition version of the Cayenne, arriving in Australia in the middle of this year.

Porsche has revealed the new Cayenne Platinum Edition, a special-edition version of the German brand’s largest SUV equipped with more standard kit. It arrives in Australia around mid-2022.

Styling changes for the Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition include a unique set of 21-inch alloy wheels, new badges and fresh inlays for the front bumper, all of which are finished in satin platinum paint. There’s also a set of sport tailpipes and some black window surrounds.

Inside, it features textured aluminium dashboard trim, silver door card finishers and brushed aluminium tread plates engraved with the Porsche’s “Platinum Edition” branding. The standard car’s infotainment system and 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster also feature.

To complement the cosmetic changes, Porsche has thrown some extra equipment at the Cayenne Platinum Edition. Buyers get upgraded LED headlights, a panoramic roof, privacy glass and eight-way electrically adjustable leather sports seats.

Elsewhere in the cabin, there’s an ambient lighting system, an analogue clock mounted on the dashboard, a Bose surround sound stereo and new front and rear headrests that have been embroidered with the Porsche logo.

Australian prices start from $145,000 before on-road costs for the cheapest 3.0-litre V6 variant. Porsche says that’s enough for a 0–100km/h time of 6.2 seconds.

Above that, there’s a plug-in hybrid model from $160,300, which shares the same 340kW 3.0-litre V6 powertrain as the Cayenne S E-Hybrid. It’s capable of covering up to 43km on electric power alone.

The most expensive model gets the same 324kW 2.9-litre V6 powertrain as the Cayenne S, which bumps its starting price up to $172,300 (and $172,800 for the coupe version). The extra grunt slashes a second off the standard Cayenne’s 0–100km/h time and increases its top speed to 260km/h.