Porsche 911 Carrera T returns for 992 generation

The new 911 Carrera T is available to order now from $280,600 before on-road costs in Australia.

For those craving a more focused Porsche 911 without shelling out for a fully-fledged GT model, the German marque has revealed this: the new 911 Carrera T. Borrowing its hardened, stripped back ethos from the previous-generation Carrera T, the 992 variant receives lowered suspension, a lightweight interior and a 283kW twin-turbo flat-six.

With the engine slung behind two driven wheels at the back, the Carrera T launches from 0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds, and powers on to a top speed of 291km/h. As before, the T prioritises tactility and driver involvement over outright pace, and is equipped with a seven-speed manual transmission as standard. A mechanical locking differential also features, along with Porsche Torque Vectoring to aid cornering ability.

The Sport Chrono package is equipped, along with PASM sports suspension, which drops the ride height by 10mm. An optional rear-wheel steering system improves agility below 31mph, while providing extra stability at higher speeds.

Titanium Grey 20- and 21-inch wheels are unique to the T, along with a lightweight battery, lighter glass and pared-back sound deadening. The rear seats have been removed too, contributing to a kerb weight of 1470kg – a saving of 35kg over a 911 Carrera. A GT sports steering wheel has been installed for a racier feel inside, along with Porsche’s Sports Seats Plus and a fruitier exhaust system.

Dark grey mirror caps, door stickers, badging and engine lid trims mark out the exterior of the 911 T, and the gaping oval exhaust tips have been painted black. The theme continues into the cabin, with matte and gloss black inserts and optional contrasting seat belts, stitching and headrest logos in either Slate Grey or Lizard Green. These colours extend to the floor mats, too.

Buyers can specify Adaptive Sports Seats Plus with their Carrera T for additional cost, or even more supportive lightweight bucket seats. An extended leather package is also available, which includes leather-trimmed dashboard, door panel and centre console elements.

The 911 Carrera T starts from $280,600 before on-road costs and is available to order in Australia now. A range of solid, metallic and bespoke Paint to Sample exterior colours can be optioned with the new Carrera T, and first deliveries are expected to commence in 2023.