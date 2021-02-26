Peugeot rebrands, moves upmarket

Peugeot’s future in the Stallantis group will be a new look and more upmarket appeal.

When Peugeot launches the new 308 hatchback next month, the French brand will rebrand itself with a new logo and new intentions.

A new look-badge will be used that Peugeot previewed overnight, showing a contemporary ‘flat’ style logo rather than a 3D, embossed badge. It’s similar to moves by VW, Audi, Kia, and BMW over the last 18 months.

But it’s not the first time we’ve seen this badge, the brand applying it to the nose of the E-Legend Concept Car at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. Not a production car, however, the 308 will be the first mass-produced vehicle to use it.

Changing its full corporate look, including dealerships, Peugeot will also begin rebranding as an upmarket option, with an electrified lineup and cars that appeal to discerning buyers.

“Peugeot is moving upmarket,” Peugeot boss Linda Jackson confirmed to AutoExpress.

Peugeot UK’s managing director Julie David added in a statement: “A new logo and brand identity are significant developments for any marque, let alone Peugeot,”

“The new logo reflects our changing model line-up and new philosophy around living in the moment, and we are very excited to showcase both the logo and the brand identity to our customers this year.”