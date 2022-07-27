Nissan Navara SL Warrior price and spec confirmed

Nissan has revealed the new Navara SL Warrior, which arrives in showrooms next month starting from $58,000.

Nissan will introduce a new Navara Warrior specification into dealers next month called the Navara SL Warrior.

Like the Navara Warrior Pro-4X, the SL version is born from a factory-backed collaboration between Nissan and Melbourne-based engineering firm Premcar. Unlike the Pro-4X Warrior which is based on the Pro-4X, the SL Warrior is based on the entry-level SL 4WD dual-cab, bringing a new, lower entry price to Nissan’s toughest ute, albeit with a lower specification of equipment like leather seats.

Pricing starts at $58,000 before on-road costs for the manual version and $60,500 if buyers want an automatic transmission, bringing around $10,000 in savings over the Pro-4X. Like the Pro-4X Warrior, the SL version brings the most important enhancements underneath, riding on lifted suspension and upgraded wheels as just some of the modifications Premcar performs. Our preview of the SL Warrior has matched most of what Nissan is offering here.

The full list of Nissan Navara SL Warrior 4×4 upgrades includes:

– New winch-compatible hooped bullbar with integrated LED lightbar

– New “Navara” branded under-body black bash plate

– 275 / 70 / R17 Cooper Discoverer All Terrain AT3 tyres

– 40mm suspension lift increasing ground clearance from 220m to 260mm

– Integrated towbar

– 100kg GVM upgrade with 3500kg braked towing capacity

– Comprehensive suspension tuning with new springs, dampers and jounce bumpers

– New spring rate for more front-end support and less body roll

– Revised front and rear damping for better compliance, sound isolation and reduced float when towing or carrying a load

– Improved approach angle, from 32 degrees to 36 degrees, and near-identical departure angle, from 19.8 degrees to 19 degrees with tow bar fitted

– Fender flares and tubliner for better body protection

– Easy-clean all-weather floor mats

Underneath the bonnet is the Navara’s stalwart 2.3-litre twin-turbo-diesel engine producing

140kW at 3750rpm and 450Nm at 1500-2500rpm. Along with the Warrior upgrades is an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, six-speaker sound system, a 7.0-inch display in the instrument cluster, seven airbags, reversing camera, and forward collision warning with emergency braking.

“We’re thrilled with the response to the Premcar Warrior program to date, and we want as many people to experience these made-for-Australia products as possible,” says Nissan Australia Managing Director Adam Paterson.

“With the new Navara SL Warrior by Premcar, a new and more accessible entry point to the Warrior family has been developed, but one that’s no less comfortable on the road, and no less capable off it.

“The SL Warrior will add to Australian Navara sales, rather than subtract from it, with Nissan Australia securing additional units to meet demand. It is further proof of how highly the Warrior program is regarded.”