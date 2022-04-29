Nissan Leaf 2022 update arriving in August

The refreshed Nissan Leaf will be available to Australian buyers from August 2022.

The Nissan Leaf electric hatchback is getting a series of styling updates for 2022, with pricing confirmed to start from $50,990 before on-road costs for the base mode, and $61,490 for the Leaf e+.

There are no changes under the metal, with the 2022 Leaf continuing to offer a choice of 39kWh or 59kWh batteries, for ranges of 270km and 385km respectively. Trim levels will continue as before for the 39kWh Leaf and for the 59kWh ‘Leaf e+’.

Updates elsewhere include new intricate styling updates with revamped 16 and 17-inch alloy-wheel designs, and two new colour choices (Pearl Blue and Magnetic Blue) to join the existing line-up of five monotone and five two-tone options.

Focusing on increased safety is a new pedestrian-vehicle alert system dubbed “Canto.” It was created by the brand’s team of sound engineers in Japan as the soundtrack for all of the company’s electric vehicles, before being adapted for the European market.

The tone was designed to provide a similar audible warning to pedestrians as a combustion engine. It’s automatically activated at up to 30km/h and varies in pitch depending on whether the Leaf is accelerating, braking or reversing.

Familiar technology such as the ‘ProPILOT’ semi-autonomous driving system, ‘e-Pedal’ regenerative braking and ‘NissanConnect’ infotainment, with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, along with the NissanConnect Services app and the ability to link your Leaf to Amazon Alexa smart-home devices.

Nissan Australia has confirmed the model will touch down in Nissan dealerships from August this year, and continue to be the longest-running electric car model on sale in Australia.

“The Nissan LEAF has been inviting Australians to experience electric since the first-generation vehicle arrived here in 2012,” said Nissan Australia Managing Director, Adam Paterson.

“And with a stylish new look and more safety technology, and with the flexibility of two battery-capacity options, the switch to zero-emission motoring is now even more appealing in the new Nissan LEAF.”

“With more people now considering an EV as their next new car than ever before, electric vehicles are no longer the cars of tomorrow — they’re the cars of right now. And I’m proud to say the Nisan LEAF has been leading that charge for 10 years in Australia.”