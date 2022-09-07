Car News

New Nissan X-Trail e-Power hybrid coming to Australia

07 Sep 2022 Alex Rae
0 0 0

The new Nissan X-Trail SUV follows the Qashqai with sharp new design, e-Power hybrid system and more interior tech.

Continuing its electrification charge Nissan will introduce its all-new X-Trail SUV with e-Power hybrid powertrain to Australia early next year.

The brand’s new generation SUV is based on the Renault-Nissan Alliance’s latest CMF-C platform, which has brought big improvements when it comes to packaging, according to the brand.

0C614215 8E35 4CBF BE8A E87F0E1CE442

This new platform has also allowed Nissan’s engineers to package a relatively compact 2.1kWh lithium-ion battery, which is charged by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with variable compression ratio technology, which helps to boost efficiency further.

Adapted from a similar system used by Nissan in Japan, the brand has comprehensively re-engineered the technology (which is shared with the Qashqai e-Power) to deliver an EV-like driving experience.

1FC899BA 4029 4AAD 9299 0A86ACD20C5B

The petrol engine never drives the wheels directly. Instead, it acts as a range extender, operating at its most efficient to charge the battery when cruising or its most powerful when maximum acceleration is required. The battery feeds electric motors mounted on the front and rear axles delivering 157kW and 330Nm of torque.

While a the single-motor e-Power model is available in Europe that drives the front wheels only, there are no plans to introduce that version locally. This mean the AWD X-Trail, which is only available in too Ti and Ti-L trim in Australia, will cost from over $50,000. Exact pricing and specifications will be announced closer to it’s on sale.

B8A33A79 C357 41E0 A702 C4C854151562

Nissan claims the 0-100km/h sprint takes seven seconds, but more importantly that the X-Trail can deliver up to 6.3L/100km and as little as 132gkm of CO2 emissions. The X-Trail also inherits the Qashqai e-Power’s e-Pedal Step regenerative braking technology to maximise efficiency; the brand does not quote an all-electric range for the car.

The second electric motor means the X-Trail e-Power e-4ORCE has a 10,000 times faster torque response compared with a conventional all-wheel drive system, giving the driver greater control.

Nissan says adding regenerative braking on the rear axle along with the front results in a flatter, more stable ride when slowing down.

2BE632E8 1DDA 4B48 AA3C 7849A4DFCA7F

Alongside the e-Power offerings the X-Trail will also be available with a mild-hybrid 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which also features variable compressions ratio tech. Offering 117kW and 300Nm of torque, and mated to a CVT automatic gearbox, it will accelerate from 0-100km/h in 9.6 seconds.

The car’s steering system has been upgraded to offer sharper responses and more steering feel, while the X-Trail’s MacPherson strut front and multi-link rear suspension set-up features bespoke tuning, too.

87D75B8E 1169 4B8E B4EC 24F911AF7257

The car’s battery is located under the front passenger seat so there’s no compromise when it comes to packaging in the rear, the brand claims. Nissan says the third row can easily accommodate passengers up to 1.6m tall with space under the second row seats for passengers’ feet, while the car’s rear doors open up to 85 degrees like the Qashqai to improve access to the rear rows. The second row features USB A and C ports to keep gadgets charged. The X-Trail also inherits the advanced ProPilot Assist driver tech that made its debut on the Qashqai.

With the rearmost seats folded down the new car offers 585 litres of boot space – 20 litres more than its predecessor – while a power tailgate is fitted as standard.

246E8FE5 9698 40A5 BF52 0EF6B8EE6123
There’s plenty of other interior tech on offer too, with a 12.3-inch digital dash, a 12.3-inch touchscreen that features the latest smartphone connectivity and connected services, and a 10.8-inch head-up display. There are also plenty of clever interior storage solutions as part of the new cabin’s slicker design.

This is replicated on the exterior, where the X-Trail has taken on a sharper look inspired by the Qashqai, featuring slimmer headlight units, Nissan’s new interpretation of its trademark V-motion grille, and a contrasting black roof.

Orders for the new X-Trail open this year ahead of deliveries expected from November.

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

You Might Also Like

Nissan Navara SL Warrior price and spec confirmed

July 27, 2022
0

Nissan Leaf 2022 update arriving in August

April 29, 2022
0

Nissan to begin solid state battery production by 2030

April 11, 2022
0

Nissan X-Trail to get a big overhaul this year

February 25, 2022
0
Alex Rae

Alex Rae