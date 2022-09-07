New Nissan X-Trail e-Power hybrid coming to Australia

The new Nissan X-Trail SUV follows the Qashqai with sharp new design, e-Power hybrid system and more interior tech.

Continuing its electrification charge Nissan will introduce its all-new X-Trail SUV with e-Power hybrid powertrain to Australia early next year.

The brand’s new generation SUV is based on the Renault-Nissan Alliance’s latest CMF-C platform, which has brought big improvements when it comes to packaging, according to the brand.

This new platform has also allowed Nissan’s engineers to package a relatively compact 2.1kWh lithium-ion battery, which is charged by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with variable compression ratio technology, which helps to boost efficiency further.

Adapted from a similar system used by Nissan in Japan, the brand has comprehensively re-engineered the technology (which is shared with the Qashqai e-Power) to deliver an EV-like driving experience.

The petrol engine never drives the wheels directly. Instead, it acts as a range extender, operating at its most efficient to charge the battery when cruising or its most powerful when maximum acceleration is required. The battery feeds electric motors mounted on the front and rear axles delivering 157kW and 330Nm of torque.

While a the single-motor e-Power model is available in Europe that drives the front wheels only, there are no plans to introduce that version locally. This mean the AWD X-Trail, which is only available in too Ti and Ti-L trim in Australia, will cost from over $50,000. Exact pricing and specifications will be announced closer to it’s on sale.

Nissan claims the 0-100km/h sprint takes seven seconds, but more importantly that the X-Trail can deliver up to 6.3L/100km and as little as 132gkm of CO2 emissions. The X-Trail also inherits the Qashqai e-Power’s e-Pedal Step regenerative braking technology to maximise efficiency; the brand does not quote an all-electric range for the car.

The second electric motor means the X-Trail e-Power e-4ORCE has a 10,000 times faster torque response compared with a conventional all-wheel drive system, giving the driver greater control.

Nissan says adding regenerative braking on the rear axle along with the front results in a flatter, more stable ride when slowing down.

Alongside the e-Power offerings the X-Trail will also be available with a mild-hybrid 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which also features variable compressions ratio tech. Offering 117kW and 300Nm of torque, and mated to a CVT automatic gearbox, it will accelerate from 0-100km/h in 9.6 seconds.

The car’s steering system has been upgraded to offer sharper responses and more steering feel, while the X-Trail’s MacPherson strut front and multi-link rear suspension set-up features bespoke tuning, too.

The car’s battery is located under the front passenger seat so there’s no compromise when it comes to packaging in the rear, the brand claims. Nissan says the third row can easily accommodate passengers up to 1.6m tall with space under the second row seats for passengers’ feet, while the car’s rear doors open up to 85 degrees like the Qashqai to improve access to the rear rows. The second row features USB A and C ports to keep gadgets charged. The X-Trail also inherits the advanced ProPilot Assist driver tech that made its debut on the Qashqai.

With the rearmost seats folded down the new car offers 585 litres of boot space – 20 litres more than its predecessor – while a power tailgate is fitted as standard.



There’s plenty of other interior tech on offer too, with a 12.3-inch digital dash, a 12.3-inch touchscreen that features the latest smartphone connectivity and connected services, and a 10.8-inch head-up display. There are also plenty of clever interior storage solutions as part of the new cabin’s slicker design.

This is replicated on the exterior, where the X-Trail has taken on a sharper look inspired by the Qashqai, featuring slimmer headlight units, Nissan’s new interpretation of its trademark V-motion grille, and a contrasting black roof.

Orders for the new X-Trail open this year ahead of deliveries expected from November.