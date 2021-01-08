New Jeep Grand Cherokee L revealed

Jeep’s fifth-generation Grand Cherokee has been revealed, in a new L seven-seat configuration destined for Australia later this year.

A rather dramatic design change, somewhat inspired by the grandeur of the Grand Wagoneer, the Grand Cherokee L features chrome highlights and a more dynamic appearance upfront. Joining the change in styling is also an improvement in comfort, packaging and performance, both on and off-road.

Details for Australia remain unannounced, though it has now been shown in the US market as per these images.

The L is constructed on unibody platform architecture and harnesses either a V6 or V8 engine, depending on choice. As a four-wheel drive, it employs a variety of drivetrain capabilities using Quadra-Trac I, Quadra-Trac II and Quadra-Drive II. Aluminium is used for the body and further chassis changes will improve ride and handling. There is also the option for air suspension which can raise the body an extra 60mm.

Inside, the interior features an array of comfort materials and new technology, particularly the long 10.1-inch infotainment screen in the centra console, wireless charging for devices and a new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. There are features like soft leather, metal finishes and timber trims. On the centra console, the old gearshift has also been replaced by a dial.

Specifically, the L is offered with either 6 or 7 seven seats, though there may only be one setup for Australia – these details remain unconfirmed until FCA announces the arrival of the vehicle officially.

Underneath the bonnet is either a 3.6-litre V6 petrol engine or a 5.7-litre V8, with no diesel announced yet. It is expected a hybrid will also join the lineup.