Mazda BT-50 cab-chassis confirmed, spec details slip

We’ve attained pictures and further details on the BT-50 ute before it hits the road.

Ahead of its launch later this year, Mazda’s new BT-50 ute is rolling off the production line and being readied to hit the road (and off road).

While Mazda isn’t able to announce all details just yet (though we did get a good walk around and sit-in of the new model with a basic spec overview), we can now confirm from that there will be all of the body styles normally available, such as dual and freestyle cab styleside utes, plus single, freestyle and dual cab chassis models.

Listed 2021 Mazda BT-50 variants: Cab chassis single cab; cab chassis freestyle cab; cab chassis dual cab, and; dual cab ute, freestyle ute.

The addition of cab chassis models is good news for commercial operators.

Also listed on the documents Practical Motoring has seen for the models is that the new Mazda BT-50 will come in at least two trim variants. Shown are what appear to be base and upper spec models, with the entry-level trim receiving 17-inch steel rims, black plastic front bumper with fog lights and a black grille. The upper spec model has 18-inch alloys, chrome grille, side steps, body-coloured front bumper with fog lights and chrome side mirrors. This latter model looks the same as the styleside ute already unveiled by Mazda.

The 4×4 has 229mm ground clearance, while the 4×2 is 5mm lower.

Onto drivetrain spec and we see the BT-50 will be offered with both six-speed manual and automatic transmissions, powered by the Isuzu 3.0-litre turbo diesel producing 140kW. Towing capacity is 3500kg, as we already know, but we now know the tare weight for the dual-cab styleside 4×2 is 1890kg and gross vehicle mass equals 3000kg. The 4×4’s tare mass is 1955kg and gross vehicle mass is 3100kg. No GCM is yet provided. As already announced by Mazda, payload is a true on-tonne lugging 1000kg.

Mazda will announce further details on the new Mazda BT-50 later this year.

