Maserati reveals Ghibli and Levante FTributo

Maserati FTributo edition announced for Ghibli and Levante.

In 1958, racing driver Maria Teresa De Filippis became the first woman to qualify for a Formula 1 race. To commemorate her talent (done in a Maserati car), Maserati is releasing special edition versions of the Ghibli and Levante . Each wears the “FTributo” badge, and features unique exterior colours and cabin details.

Maserati offers two new exterior colours for the FTributo, Grigio Lamiera or Arancio Devil – the latter is an orange shade inspired by Maria Teresa’s “she-devil” nickname, according to the firm. Both the Ghibli and Levante FTributo are fitted with 21-inch alloy wheels, with a “Titano” design for the Ghibli and “Anteo” items for the SUV.

When orange paint is specified, the wheels are finished in a contrasting grey colour, with cobalt blue accents picking out the edge of the rims, FTributo emblems and Maserati’s trident logo. Grigio Lamiera models receive gloss black alloys and bright orange detailing.

The colour scheme continues inside with orange and blue stitching for the full-grain black leather upholstery, and FTributo logos on the headrests. Customers can also opt for orange leather trim, with gloss carbon fibre inserts for the centre console, dashboard and door cards.

Maserati hasn’t provided production numbers for the Ghibli and Levante FTributo, but claims that they will be “limited series” models. It’s also unclear what choice of engines will be available; the Ghibli and Levante can currently be specified with either 2.0-litre four-cylinder or 3.0-litre V6 petrol motors, with the V8-powered Trofeo variants topping the range.

The limited-run cars don’t feature the same aggressive bodywork as the V8 flagships, so we expect them to arrive with the lesser engine options.