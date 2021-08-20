Mahindra reveals all-new XUV700 model

New seven-seater SUV from Mahindra brings significant technology enhancements.

Indian carmaker Mahindra has shown its all-new XUV700 mid-size SUV which previews new future styling and technology for the brand on new underpinnings.

Upfront between LED headlights is the company’s new ‘Twin Peaks’ logo, though other design features are an evolution of the XUV500 such as the claw style lights and chrome vertical grille.

Dimensions put the new XUV700 a little larger than the likes of the Toyota Rav4, Mazda CX-5 and Hyundai Tucson, and the XU700 also comes in both five and seven-seat configurations. Measurements are 4695mm long, 1890mm wide, 1795mm tall, and with a 2750mm wheelbase.

Inside, the cabin is brought up to date with an ‘HD Superscreen” – essentially two screens, each measuring 10.25-inches and showing information in the driver’s display and on the infotainment. The system uses Andrenox OS with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus Amazon’s Alexa and more than 60 features controlled by a rotary controller. Above the dash is a ‘Skyroof’, which is the brand’s term for a panoramic sunroof.

Other equipment inside includes electric seats with memory function, a 12-speaker Sony 3D sound system, and seven airbags. On the safety front is a reversing camera, 360-degree cameras and driver fatigue monitoring, a bit like Subaru’s own version which notifies the driver when they are not paying attention to detect drowsiness. Active safety comes from adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, lane-keeping assist and front collision warning.

Underneath the bonnet is the choice of two engines; a 2.0-litre turbo petrol producing 149kW and 380Nm, or a 2.2-litre diesel developing 138kW and 420Nm. Both use either a six-speed automatic or manual transmission.

Locally, Mahindra offers the Pikup ute and was going to sell the Thar off-roader until Jeep opposed the move due to similarities with the Wrangler.