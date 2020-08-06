Logitech’s new G923 might be what you need in lockdown

Logitech has revealed its newest steering wheel for gamers and sim racers.

Itching for a drive while sitting around in lockdown? Logitech has revealed its next-generation G923 steering wheel and pedal box, compatible with the PlayStation 4, upcoming PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One and Series X.

A tool for sim racers, the G923 brings Logitech G’s new “Trueforce” technology, described by the firm as a new high-definition force feedback system and capable of processing 4000 computations per second. That helps it decipher finer details such as road imperfections and changes, along with car movements. It works with game physics and audio engines to deliver “an ultra-realistic experience’ to ‘feel things like the roar of an engine, tire traction, the terrain of the track, and feedback of the steering wheel more than ever before.’

The wheel also gets the approval of McLaren F1’s young-gun Lando Norris, who is a common scene in the sim racing community alongside Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen.

“A great force-feedback racing wheel can be the difference between crossing the finish line first and spinning off the track and not finishing at all,” says Norris. “I can feel if the rear of the car loses grip or if I’m about to spin, which gives me the best chance to quickly correct it, and stay ahead of the competition.”

The brushed metal and leather steering wheel has a 24-point rotary dial, the usual expected buttons, LED lights as an indicator for revs, and can customise dual-clutch launch-control commands. The pedals, including a clutch, are polished metal and the brake pedal has progressive response when pressed.

Some of these features will only be for compatible games, though the list of compatible games has not been released yet. Given the press release quotes Norris gave, we expect F1 will certainly be on the list.

“For the last few years, we’ve been working with sim drivers, and professional race car drivers to develop a full-featured, realistic driving experience like no other,” added Logitech G general manager, Ujesh Desai.

“With Trueforce you really get to feel the road, along with all the subtle features of the race car.”

Logitech says that the G923 will work with PlayStation 4 and PC when it launches in Australia this month, with Xbox and PS5 compatibility expected to follow. The retail price is $799.95.

