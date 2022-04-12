Lexus RZ to bring new prestige EV

Lexus has confirmed an unveiling date for its RZ 450e, an electric SUV that will go on sale later this year and be built on the same underpinnings as the Toyota bZ4X.

The Lexus RZ 450e will be fully revealed on 20 April at 20:00 AEST via a “global event” broadcast online, Toyota’s luxury division has confirmed. Lexus is gearing up for the launch of its first ground-up electric vehicle, the RZ 450e.

No new information was given along with the announcement, but we already know plenty about Lexus’s first ground-up electric vehicle.

Earlier this year Lexus released new images of the SUV ahead of its scheduled debut, when it’ll become a fresh rival for the likes of the Tesla Model Y and the Skoda Enyaq.

It’ll be based on the same e-TNGA platform as the Toyota bZ4X and the Subaru Solterra. But, while the Lexus RZ looks similar in size and shape to its siblings, there are some exterior design differences when you pay closer attention.

The front, for example, is much smoother than the bZ4X’s, while the rear gains a slightly more aggressive diffuser and a pair of winglets atop the tailgate. There’s also an extra ducktail spoiler mounted on the trailing edge of that tailgate, while the heavy plastic cladding around the Toyota’s wheel arches and bumpers has been toned down to give a cleaner, more premium appearance.

Despite the fresh batch of images, we still haven’t seen inside the Lexus RZ’s cabin properly. The company did release a short teaser video which showed the company’s president, Koji Sato, being driven around a test track in a prototype RZ by Akio Toyoda.