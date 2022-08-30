Kia EV9 electric is close to reveal

Kia will soon reveal its next electric model called the EV9.

Kia has an electric SUV coming that will be the brand’s largest electric vehicle in the line-up. We’re yet to find out if Kia Australia will the launch the model locally, but it seems a good chance to arrive here at some point.

It has already been seen testing in Europe and it seems some elements of the concept car aren’t expected to make it to production, including the rear-hinged rear doors and the lack of a B-pillar.

These new pictures from Kia of the SUV show off its large size, wide front end and hinted-at horizontal headlights.

Its long wheelbase (3100mm) is also evident, with the EV9’s size the largest that can be achieved on the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the same as used by the Kia EV6.

The E-GMP also has an 800V electrical architecture, enabling rapid-charging at rates of up to 350kW.

It’s expected to be launched with a dual-motor, four-wheel-drive range-topper, as well as an entry-level variant fitted with a single motor powering the rear axle.

Significantly, the EV9 will be the first Kia to be offered with the firm’s Automode autonomous driving technology. It has also been designed to utilise both over-the-air software updates and feature-on-demand (FOD).

Kia is aiming for FOD to become a key part of its business model in the future. This could allow for cars to be sold in fewer variants, with owners then buying the specific functions they want. Other car makers are also looking at this.

Further details of the EV9, such as range and price, will emerge closer to the car’s on-sale date, but Kia has confirmed it will reveal the car in the first quarter of 2023.