Is this what the new Kia Sportage looks like?

New Kia Sportage reveal is closing in…and the first theoretical renderings are popping up.

Earlier this week, Kia showed us the first official teaser images of the upcoming fifth-generation Sportage SUV, and now it has been rendered to life.

The work of Gotcha Cars, the images show a reasonably accurate representation of what we expect the new model to look like, at least if the teaser images supplied earlier this month hold true to the production version.

Upfront we see a departure to the ‘Porsche-influenced’ front end which has adorned the current model for years, replaced by a much more angular and interesting C-shaped LED light array flaking a large integrated grille. It probably isn’t a far fetch either, given that Kia’s new Sportage was quite the step up in design and features.

Around the back, the tailgate is a more conventional design though it continues the sharp angles and creases that flow down the side panels. All will be complicated to press into sheet metal meaning a challenge for production at the factory to maintain fine tolerances in panel gaps, but that’s something parent company Hyundai has already proven it can achieve with the new i30 sedan and Sonata.

We don’t see a rendering of the interior though the teaser image from Kia earlier this week already confirms that it will feature a huge curved screen for both infotainment and driver cluster information. We’d expect a step up in material and finishes too, with perforated leather seats, quilted finishes, and a variety of trim panels all on the cards with the much improved Kia Sportage.

Kia Australia will welcome the new Sportage here later this year after it is official unveiled in July and begins to go on sale around the world.