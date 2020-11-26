Hyundai Bayon confirmed but not a Venue replacement

Hyundai will introduce an all-new crossover model next year called the Bayon.

Set to compete with the Nissan Juke and Toyota C-HR, among others, Hyundai has confirmed the first details of its new entry-level SUV called the Bayon. It is expected to launch overseas next year before potentially arriving in Australia – confirmation for a local launch has not been made.

It will sit under the Kona on showroom floors, but the Bayon – named after the French town Bayonne – is unlikely to arrive in Australia given the Venue is offered here.

The only look at the model, for now, is a teaser image, showing the read of the funky-crossover ‘SUV’. Underneath the metal, it is likely the Bayon will use the same drivetrains found in the small i20 – another car not sold here, though the i20 N hot hatch will be.

“Hyundai is strongly established in the European SUV market already, in terms of our model range as well as our sales success,” said Hyundai’s Vice President of Marketing Andreas-Christoph Hofmann. “By launching a new, additional B-segment model as the entry point into our SUV line-up, we see a great opportunity to cover European customers’ demand even better and to increase our offering in a highly popular segment.”