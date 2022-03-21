Honda HR-V Hybrid to arrive in Australia soon

Honda Australia confirms the imminent launch of its new generation HR-V.

Honda’s new generation HR-V crossover will be available to buyers in Australia soon, although the brand is yet to detail full pricing and specifications.

Honda says: “The all-new HR-V will begin arriving in Honda Centres around Australia over the coming weeks, with full specifications and pricing to be announced at the end of March (2022).”

What we do know is that there will be two versions of the new Honda HR-V, a hybrid, which we’ve driven already overseas, and a petrol non-hybrid. Honda has confirmed some of the equipment on the non-hybrid variant including 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights with automatic high beams, 9.0-inch infotainment system and keyless entry with push-button start. The vehicle is also equipped with Honda Sensing which includes a suite of active safety systems like Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS), Road Departure Mitigation System (RDM), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow (LSF), High Beam Support System (HBSS) and Traffic Sign Recognition.`

The Honda HR-V Hybrid (called e:HEV) adds the hybrid drivetrain, hands-free powered tailgate, heated steering wheel, and heated front seats, and active cornering LED healdights.

“Building on HR-V’s existing strengths, the third-generation model represents the beginning of a new chapter for Honda’s small SUV, with sophisticated styling, premium quality, advanced safety and intuitive technology,” said Honda Australia Director, Stephen Collins.

“Repositioned as a sophisticated entry point to the Honda vehicle line-up in Australia, the all-new HR-V has been designed to appeal to a broader audience, elevating premium styling and quality alongside the HR-V’s enduring trademarks of spaciousness and versatility.”

Honda will announce further specifications and pricing later this month.