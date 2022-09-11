GWM’s Ora Cat EV is five-star ready

Potential Aussie-bound GWM Ora Cat and Coffee 01 cars were both awarded full five-star EuroNCAP ratings in crash testing.

GWM’s new Funky Cat EV shone in the latest round of Euro NCAP rankings, while the Tesla Model Y set a new record.

Chinese newcomer Ora has joined Tesla’s Model Y in landing top marks in the latest crash-test rankings from Euro NCAP.

Ora’s Funky Cat – a five-door hatchback that will be a rival for the likes of the Kia Niro and the recently launched MG 4 – scored a maximum five stars overall, with an 83 per cent score for adult occupant protection, 83 per cent for child occupants and 74 per cent for vulnerable road users.

GWM has expressed interest to launch the Ora Cat in Australia and has been testing the model on local soil. The expected launch date is in the first half of 2023, although no official plans have been confirmed. As far as pricing, the Ora Cat is on par with the new MG ZS EV.

Tesla’s Model Y almost set a new benchmark overall, though, with a 98 per cent score for its safety assist systems – a record in itself – plus 97 per cent for adult protection, 87 per cent for child occupant protection and 82 per cent for vulnerable road users.

The Funky Cat wasn’t the only Chinese car to land a top mark; Great Wall’s Wey Coffee 01, a combustion-engined SUV that’s could also come to Australia – picked up five stars and trumped the Ora’s percentage scores in the three main areas.

Matthew Avery, chief research strategy officer for NCAP partner Thatcham, said the Funky Cat and Wey Coffee 01 were “both impressive in terms of the protection offered to occupants should an accident occur”. He added: “This is comforting news for those who were concerned that an influx of new market entrants from China might bring the safety standard down.”

The other notable entry in the latest series of tests was the Genesis GV60 all-electric crossover. It earned a five-star ranking overall, despite scoring only 63 per cent for its ability to protect vulnerable road users.