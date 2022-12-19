GWM Tank 300 price confirmed for new off-roader

GWM shakes up the 4×4 segment with the new Tank 300 hybrid wagon featuring luxury appointments and off-road ability at a competitive price.

GWM is breaking new ground in Australia with the introduction of its Tank brand, a rugged 4×4 off-shoot from the Chinese car maker. The Tank 300 (preview drive here) is its first model offered for sale locally, and pricing starts from a relatively sharp $55,990 driveaway.

Styling blends premium with boxy, retro design, and some might see the influence in elements such as the headlights and fascia from other iconic four-wheel drive models.

Tank’s 300 has a ground clearance of 224mm with 33-degree approach and 34-degree departure angles – breakover is not provided. It uses a double-wishbone front and multi-link coilover rear suspension and the chassis is based on the same platform underneath the GWM Ute. There are multiple drivetrain options, although for now the Tank 300 is exclusively powered in Australia by a petrol hybrid engine.

The motor is 2.0-litre turbo engine developing 180kW and 380Nm with the electric motor contributing 78kW and 268Nm; the total output is understood to be up to 225kW and 600Nm, although this specification is yet to be confirmed. Power s fed through a nine-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels, and it has diff locks front and rear as well as a proper low-range transfer case. Towing capacity is 2500kg.