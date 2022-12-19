GWM Tank 300 price confirmed for new off-roader
GWM shakes up the 4×4 segment with the new Tank 300 hybrid wagon featuring luxury appointments and off-road ability at a competitive price.
GWM is breaking new ground in Australia with the introduction of its Tank brand, a rugged 4×4 off-shoot from the Chinese car maker. The Tank 300 (preview drive here) is its first model offered for sale locally, and pricing starts from a relatively sharp $55,990 driveaway.
Styling blends premium with boxy, retro design, and some might see the influence in elements such as the headlights and fascia from other iconic four-wheel drive models.
Tank’s 300 has a ground clearance of 224mm with 33-degree approach and 34-degree departure angles – breakover is not provided. It uses a double-wishbone front and multi-link coilover rear suspension and the chassis is based on the same platform underneath the GWM Ute. There are multiple drivetrain options, although for now the Tank 300 is exclusively powered in Australia by a petrol hybrid engine.
The motor is 2.0-litre turbo engine developing 180kW and 380Nm with the electric motor contributing 78kW and 268Nm; the total output is understood to be up to 225kW and 600Nm, although this specification is yet to be confirmed. Power s fed through a nine-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels, and it has diff locks front and rear as well as a proper low-range transfer case. Towing capacity is 2500kg.
The overall dimensions for the five-seater iare 4760mm long, 1930mm wide and 1903mm high.
Tank 300 is available for sale in Australia now and in two grades, Lux and Ultra.
Lux is priced at $55,990driveaway.
Ultra is priced at $60,990 driveaway.
Five exterior colours are available: Lunar Red, Hamilton White, Dusk Orange, Fossil Grey and Crystal Black. Like GWM and Haval cars, the new Tank 300 is covered by a 7-year / unlimited km warranty with 5-years roadside assistance and 5-years Capped Price Servicing. Car news via Automotive Daily.
GWM Tank 300 key features
Tank 300 Lux:
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- 6-way power driver seat
- Comfort-Tek leather seats
- Microfibre Leather Steering Wheel
- 12.3-inch full colour instrument cluster
- 12.3-inch full colour infotainment system
- Front and rear USB charge points (front with data transmission)
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- 9-speaker audio
- 7-colour ambient lighting
- Digital radio DAB+
- Power windows
- Auto-folding, heated power exterior mirrors
- LED headlights and taillights
- Daytime Running Lamps (DRL)
- Sunroof
- 2-piece under-body guard
- 12V power outlets (front and luggage cabin)
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
- 7 SRS airbags – Front, Side, Curtain and Middle
- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
- Auto Emergency Braking (AEB)
- Front Collision Warning (FCW)
- Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
- Lane Keep Assist (LKA)
- Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR)
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) with brake
- Crawl Control
- Tank Turn
- Transparent Chassis Function
- Front and rear parking sensors
- 360-degree view monitor
Tank 300 Ultra (in addition to Lux):
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- Nappa leather seats
- Heated and cooled front seats
- 8-way power driver seat with massage function and 4-way power lumbar support adjustment
- Heated, leather steering wheel
- Wireless charging
- Infinity 9-speaker audio
- 64-colour ambient lighting
- 220V power outlet (luggage cabin)
- Front differential lock
- 3-piece under-body guard
- Auto parking
- Auto reverse tracking function