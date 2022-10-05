Goodwood Revival Wrap Up

The recent Goodwood Revival attracted 150,000 enthusiasts for the world’s most renowned historic racing festival. Rolex Testimonees, Sir Jackie Stewart, Tom Kristensen and Jenson Button were among the crowd.

From Le Mans to Daytona to Formula 1 to Monterey Car Week to the Goodwood Revival, Rolex has an enduring relationship with the motorsport and the contemporary and classic of the automotive industry. Indeed, the legendary Swiss watchmaker can trace its involvement with motorsport and the automotive industry all the way back to the 1930s and Sir Malcolm Campbell’s successful pursuits of the World Land Speed Record.

History is very much front of mind at the Goodwood Revival, with racing cars from the 1940s, ‘50s and ‘60s all competing on track, while all attendees dress in period fashion, creating an authentic atmosphere. With its history within motorsport and its legacy as a manufacturer of high-quality, high-precision watches, authenticity is at the heart of Rolex’s enduring appeal to watch aficionados.

The Rolex Drivers’ Club at the Goodwood Revival welcomes drivers from all walks of life, including this year, three Rolex Testimonees – nine-time Le Mans winner Tom Kristensen; 2009 Formula 1 Drivers’ World Champion Jensen Button; and three-time Formula 1 Drivers’ World Champion Sir Jackie Stewart.

“Every year, the Revival raises its game and attracts more people who come to see these cherished cars,” began Stewart. “Rolex is very much part of the event; the quality, the attention to detail and integrity perfectly aligns with the Swiss watchmaker. Goodwood always brings back fond memories for me, having first visited when I was just 14 years old, and since then I have spent many years at this historic track, where I am in fact still the lap record holder from 1966.”

While Sir Jackie Stewart is of the period, Jensen Button and Mister Le Mans both relished the opportunity to indulge in some history racing over the Revival.

Speaking of his exploits on Sunday, Tom Kristensen said, “The highlight for me was racing in the RAC TT Celebration as it was amazing to be competing for the lead. I rediscovered my appetite for winning and came so close, finishing second in a thrilling race.”

Button was equally enthused by the event. “The Goodwood Revival is one of my favourite weekends of the year. I get to race against some of the best drivers in the world and catch up with friends – everyone is here to celebrate motorsport, it’s incredible.”

The Goodwood Revival draws to a close with the Duke of Richmond announcing the Driver of the Meeting, awarding a Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust 41. This year, that honour went to Gordon Shedden (three-time BTCC winner) for his Tom Kristensen-beating victory in the RAC TT Celebration race.

“I am over the moon to have won this amazing watch,” said a clearly thrilled Shedden. “The way Rolex continues to support the event is magnificent and it is just so wonderful to be here. The Revival offers something for everyone.”