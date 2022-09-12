Genesis GV60 Price and Specs

Full pricing and specification information on the new Genesis GV60 in Australia.

The new Genesis GV60 has arrived in Australia and will be offered to buyers in a two variant line-up: ‘AWD’ and ‘Performance AWD’. Both models can equipped with the ’Luxury Package’ but offer different power outputs.

Genesis GV60 price in Australia



GV60 AWD – $103,700 (before on-roads)

GV60 Performance AWD – $110,700 (before on-roads)

The Genesis GV60 is available to order now and available in ten paint colours: São Paulo Lime, Uyuni White, Savile Silver, Himalayan Grey, Vik Black, Adriatic Blue, Barossa Burgundy, Mauna Red, Hanauma Mint and Atacama Copper.

Three matt paint finishes are additionally available for the AWD Performance model: Matterhorn White, Melbourne Grey, and Atacama Copper.

Genesis GV60 ownership

5 year/unlimited kilometre warranty

8 year warranty on EV battery

5 year complimentary servicing

5 year Genesis To You & valet service

10 year 24/7 roadside assistance

10 year complimentary map updates

Choice of 5 year Chargefox subscription or home A/C charger & installation

Genesis GV60 power and driving range



The GV60 AWD is equipped with a rear-mounted 160kW electric motor 74kW motor up front for a combined output of 234kW and 605Nm.

The GV60 Performance AWD uses a 180kW front and 180kW rear motor to produce a combined output of 360kW (with Boost Mode) and 700Nm of torque.

The driving range for the GV60 AWD is 470km (manufacturer stated WLTP claim) while the Performance AWD manages slightly less at 466km (manufacturer stated WLTP claim). Both models use a 77.4kWh battery.

The GV60 applies a 400/800volt rapid charging system that boosts the 400V supplied by the charger to 800V, to enable stable and rapid charging with various charging infrastructures.

The best case scenario therefore is charging at a 350kW rapid charger (which are thin on the ground, for now). This enables an ultra-speed charging function so that the battery can be charged from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 18 minutes.

The Genesis GV60 also features Vehicle to Load (V2L). This makes the GV60 a mobile power source that can charge other electronic devices from its battery. The V2L function supplies at a maximum of 3.6kW.

Genesis GV60 performance credentials

The Genesis GV60 can switch between rear and all-wheel drive, and thus uses the required balance of grip depending on conditions. It does this with a Disconnector Actuator System (DAS) that can separate or connect the front motor and the drive shaft.

Steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters are used to control regenerative braking by the driver, or the Smart Regenerative Braking 2.0 system can automatically optimise coasting efficiency by adjusting the amount of regenerative braking in three stages, based on the speed of the vehicle ahead, following distance, and navigation map road sign data such as a change of speed limit.

Like some electric cars, this can enable single pedal driving called ‘i-PEDAL‘ that allows acceleration, deceleration and stopping of the vehicle using only the accelerator.

Extra power is produced in the AWD Performance model with Boost Mode. There is a Boost Mode button on the steering wheel that activates the additional performance for 10 seconds and sees the GV60 Performance AWD accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 4.0sec (4.6sec without Boost Mode).

The GV60 features three selectable “My” Drive Modes; Eco, Comfort and Sport. The different modes change the character of the vehicle, adjusting the engine, steering, ESC, suspension and E-LSD.

Genesis GV60 Technology

The ‘sound’ of the Genesis GV60 can be altered with the Active Sound Design (e-ASD) system which is pumped through the sound system and synced to the vehicle speed and accelerator inputs. The sounds available are ‘Futuristic’, an apparently sporty ‘G-Engine’ sound that’s based on engine noises, and ‘E-Motor’ sound, which reimagines electric motor sounds.

Digital Side Mirror technology replaces the side mirrors with cameras, with the rear side view now presented as a video image.

Fingerprint recognition let owners link to their very own Personalised User Profile.

Active Noise Control-Road (ANC-R) helps reduce road noise by using an array of sensors and microphones and then simultaneously creating sounds at opposite phase to cancel them. (This works similar to noise-cancelling headphones.)

Genesis GV60 Safety and ANCAP rating

The Genesis GV60 has been awarded a full five-star ANCAP rating.

Safety equipment includes Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) with Car/Pedestrian/Cyclist detection, Junction Turning/Junction Crossing function, Lane-Change Oncoming/Side function, and Evasive Steering Assist function.

Other safety systems are Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Safe Exit Assist (SEA), Manual Speed Limit Assist (MSLA), Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM), High Beam Assist (HBA), Intelligent Front-lighting System (IFS), Smart Cruise Control (SCC with Machine Learning of driver habits), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Rear View Monitor (RVM), Surround View Monitor (SVM), Parking Distance Warning (PDW) – Forward, Side & Reverse, Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (PCA) – Reverse, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA), Smart Parking Assist (SPA), Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA), and Rear Occupant Alert (ROA).

Genesis-signature shade Atacama Copper makes its debut on GV60. The matte variant of Atacama Copper is a unique formulation that feels more like a raw copper than conventional matte paints.

Genesis GV60 interior

Inside is a new fly-by-wire gearshift selector, the Crystal Sphere drive selector. When GV60 is turned off, the Crystal Sphere functions as a mood light; when GV60 is ready to drive, the sphere rotates to show the gear shift selector.

The GV60 has a centrally-mounted 12.3-inch touchscreen with augmented reality navigation and there is a 12.3-inch instrument cluster with various settings and information of the EV drive status.

The sound system is a 5.1 channel by Bang & Olufsen featuring 17 speakers including a three-way rear speaker and a two-way centre speaker with aluminium grilles.

The seats are 18-way electrically adjustable and feature Ergo Motion massage function.

Trims include the use of ‘low environmental impact’ materials, including for the headlining, pillar and sun visor fabrics which are manufactured using recycled PET & recycled nylon yarn.

GV60 is available with a choice of quilted Nappa leather, or Nappa and Suede without quilting (Torrent Navy), upholsteries and aluminium trim garnishes.

Available interior options

GV60 AWD



Obsidian Black with Copper accents

Ash Grey & Glacier White with Copper accents

Monstera Green & Glacier White with Copper accents

GV60 Performance AWD