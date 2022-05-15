Fisker Ronin is edging closer to launch

Fisker will back up its SUVs with a performance-oriented electric supercar.

Fisker’s Ronin electric is set to blast from a standstill to 100km/h in under two seconds and pack more than 1000km driving range.

The Ronin is designed by the brand’s CEO Henrik Fisker, who also penned the BMW Z8 and numerous Aston Martin models. Despite its electric underpinnings, the Ronin appears to adopt similar proportions to a traditional front-engined GT car. There’s a long bonnet and a sharp, pointed nose, with multi-element LED running lights integrated into the bumper.

First teased as what looked like a four-door fixed-head GT earlier this year, the latest image shows the Fisker is actually convertible. As a result, the Ronin will be a one-of-a-kind machine, with no other manufacturer offering this unique layout with an all-electric powertrain. There’s no word on a power output yet, but the company has revealed the car will have three motors and be capable of 0-100km/h in under two seconds.

One of the big challenges for the team will be engineering a structure that is strong enough to pass crash regulations, while also delivering the unique four-door drop-top layout. In particular, the lack of a B-Pillar will require a heavily strengthened floor to allow the car to withstand side impacts. As a result, it’s likely the Ronin will use plenty of strong and light materials in its construction, such as carbon fibre. Adding to the car’s bespoke appeal will be what boss Henrik Fisker calls “unique doors for better ingress and egress”. While refusing to elaborate on this, it’s likely that Ronin could feature Rolls Royce-style rear-hinged design. The car has also been designed to seat four passengers in comfort, with space for luggage. It’s also been revealed that the luxurious interior will feature vegan materials in a bid to boost the model’s environmental sustainability. According to Henrik Fisker, with a target figure of 1062km, the grand tourer could also provide the longest range of any production EV, thanks to a battery pack integrated into the car’s body structure: “The aim is to achieve the world’s longest range for a production EV, combined with extremely high levels of performance. Project Ronin will be a showcase for our internal engineering, powertrain, and software capabilities”, said the CEO. While it touts supercar specs, it will be a four-seat, four-door convertible set to arrive in 2024 and join the brand’s line-up alongside the Ocean SUV, and the upcoming price-conscious Pear.