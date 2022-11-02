Ferrari Universo heads to Australia

Ferrari Universo will open in Australia for the first time in history this year, hosting the southern hemisphere’s debut of the new Purosangue SUV and exclusive Daytona SP3.

Ferrari is expanding its exclusive Universo Ferrari experience to Sydney this year where it will debut the all-new Purosangue SUV among an exotic display of the greatest Ferrari models to ever grace the famed Prancing Horse emblem.

This year, which celebrates the 75th anniversary of Ferrari, is also the first time Universo Ferrari has ever been exhibited beyond the Italian marque’s hometown of Maranello. The significance of the event, which will be open to both Ferrari customers and fans alike, is therefore the ideal platform to display the brand’s first-ever SUV, the Purosangue. It is the first time the Purosangue has ever been shown in the metal in the southern hemisphere, and it will sit alongside Australia’s debut appearance of the limited-production Daytona SP3.

Ferrari Universo will be held in Sydney at the Australian Turf Club, Royal Randwick Racecourse. Beyond the two star appearances of the Purosangue and SP3 will be a curated collection of iconic Ferraris new and old, including classic racing cars and the entire current stable.

Visitors to the exhibition can expect to take a historic journey that begins with Ferrari Scuderia, the marque’s famous racing team and most successful team in Formula 1 history. Following a look at its racing past is an insight of Ferrari Classiche, the world’s most renowned classic Ferrari restoration program including factory experts who are responsible for restoring and maintaining some of the most iconic Ferrari models in history. The star of this room is, “one of Ferrari’s most famous cars, coveted by many a collector.”

Moving on from its classic car collection is Ferrari lifestyle, which includes a look at Corse Clienti and Competizioni GT, Ferrari’s customer racing programs.

There is much more on offer, too, including Ferrari Tailor Made, and insights on the brand’s future. Doubtless, this is the premiere Ferrari event for Ferrari fans.

Ferrari Universo will be open to Ferrari customers and general visitors from November 26 to 29. While Ferrari customers will be issued tickets ahead of the general public, fans can get their own tickets from October 24 via Eventbrite here.