Ferrari teases Gran Turismo 7 concept car

Ferrari teases the virtual Vision GT concept car that will be revealed on 27 November and feature in the game Gran Turismo 7.

A new concept Ferrari is nearing, and it’s been teased ahead of a global debut on the Gran Turismo racing game. It’ll be called Vision GT and follows a long line of virtual-only concept cars designed for the video game.

The Vision GT name has adorned plenty of concept cars on Gran Turismo in the past decade, with the Mercedes-Benz AMG Vision GT, BMW Vision GT, Toyota FT-1 Vision GT, MINI Clubman Vision GT and plenty more.

Ferrari hasn’t revealed too much about its new concept. The teaser post says that “Something big is coming” and the video quickly shows the car’s headlight signature. Judging by the previous Vision GT cars, a low-slung, track-focused car should be on the cards. The end of the teaser video also has a revving engine, the final car could still incorporate some form of electrification in its virtual powertrain however.

Gran Turismo celebrates its 25th birthday in December this year and as part of an early celebration the Ferrari Vision GT will launch at the GT World Series Nations Cup Final in Monaco.

The hugely successful racing video game series has the slogan ‘the real driving simulator’ and it’s likely Ferrari’s creation will remain a simulation but as with previous Vision GT concepts on the game it could influence a production model in the future.