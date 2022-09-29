Citroen changes logo for electric era

Citroen has revealed it will update its company logo and the badge on future EVs.

Citroen has revealed a new brand identity which takes inspiration from the first brand badge shown in 1919.

Although the 103-year-old branding was originally coloured navy and yellow, it is now Monte Carlo blue for corporate communications and retail environments. On cars, in print and digitally, it will be infra-red – a more orange shade than is currently used.

The new logo will first appear on a concept car to be revealed in the coming days. Little is known about this concept apart from it being a “significant conceptual family vehicle”, according to an official statement.

Citroën CEO Vincent Cobée said: “As we embark on probably the most exciting chapter in our illustrious 103-year history, the time is right for Citroën to adopt a modern and contemporary new look.

“Our new identity is an elegant symbol of progress as we move our customers physically in daring, forward-looking vehicles that challenge traditional industry rules, and emotionally by ensuring their entire experience – particularly going electric – is more affordable, comfortable and enjoyable whatever their wants and needs.”

On the brand’s new mission statement – ‘nothing moves us like Citroën’ – Cobée added: “Our legacy of inspiring consumers with daring and revolutionary vehicles is energising us to adopt a different, more inclusive approach to future family mobility, and we firmly believe that customers past, present and future will agree that nothing moves us like Citroën.”

The new logo replaces the free-floating dual-chevron design in use since 2009. This has been a prominent feature on Citroën’s cars; flowing into chrome trim spanning the width of the bonnet on current models including the Citroën C3, Citroën C4 and new Citroën C5 X.

Whether these models’ fascia will be updated to integrate the new badge is not yet known. However, it will adorn new models and concepts from mid-2023, said Citroën.

The logo was previously shown on 2019’s Citroën 19_19 concept, which was produced to celebrate the marque’s centenary.