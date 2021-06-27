Car NewsCar Reviews

Avida Birdsville Motorhome Walkthrough

28 Jun 2021 Practical Motoring
0 0 0

We look at the Avida Birdsville motorhome, including a full walk-around of the kitchen, sleeping and bathroom areas.

Sponsored content

We look at the Avida Birdsville motorhome, a fully self-contained option with kitchen, rear bathroom, and built on a Fiat chassis. Available as a B Type (storage over cabin) and C Type (bed over cabin), the Avida Birdsville features a large slide out room with dinette, wardrobe and large bed.

The slide out room extends at the push of a button to open up the living area of the motorhome and can be driven on a standard car licence.

Check out more at Avida.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

You Might Also Like

New 2022 Subaru WRX teased

June 30, 2021
0

Supercars’ Gen3 chassis delayed

June 29, 2021
0

Torana A9X up for auction

June 29, 2021
0

Haval H6 Hybrid to rival Toyota Rav4 this year

June 28, 2021
0
Practical Motoring

Practical Motoring