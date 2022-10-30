2023 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance F1 Edition revealed

The new C63 S E Performance has been given a suite of visual upgrades with the exclusive F1 Edition special, due to land in Australia in limited numbers next year.

Mercedes-AMG has unveiled a special edition C63 S E Performance referencing the German car maker’s Formula 1 team. Though not limited by units internationally, the F1 Edition will be produced only for the first year of production and just 63 units will arrive in Australian dealerships.

New to the C63 S E Performance F1 Edition is exclusive Manufaktur alpine grey paint, with contrasting red pinstriping along the front splitter, side skirts and rear diffuser in reference to the design found on the current GT 63 S F1 medical car. The 20-inch forged wheels are the same as found on the standard car, but finished in matte black with matching red pinstriping around the rim. AMG decals are also applied to the lower half of the doors, completing the visual overhaul outside.

Each example will be equipped with the AMG Aerodynamics Package which features a larger front splitter, lip spoiler and a more aggressive rear diffuser insert. The AMG Night Package I and II are also fitted as standard, ensuring the likes of the front splitter, mirrors, window surrounds, tailpipes and badges all have a stealthy darkened finish.

Inside, the F1 Edition sports a black and red theme, with the AMG Performance seats combining black nappa leather with red contrast stitching and embossed AMG logos in the headrests. The seat belts are red too, with the steering wheel wrapped in black nappa leather and Dinamica microfibre with red stitching to match.

Carbonfibre trim elements now feature a red thread in the weave, with the AMG door sills illuminated in red. It also features badges and floor mats specific to the F1 Edition. Mercedes-AMG will also supply each car with a unique AMG F1-branded indoor car cover.

There are no changes under the skin, so performance remains identical to the standard car, with its four-cylinder hybrid powertrain sending 500kW and from 1020Nm of torque to all four wheels for a 3.4sec 0-100km/h time and 277km/h top speed (when fitted with the AMG Driver’s Package).

The C63 S E Performance F1 Edition will be produced for just a year after sales commence in both sedan and wagon models, though Australia will receive just 63 sedans. Local prices have yet to be confirmed but we’d suggest buyers expect a price tag of over $200,000.