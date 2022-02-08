2022 Nissan Patrol spec and price revealed

Nissan Patrol receives a light refresh following a bumper year of sales.

Nissan has revealed the new 2022 facelifted Patrol with lightly revised elements outside on both Ti and Ti-L variants.

The update for 2022 gives the Ti and Ti-L two differing looks: Ti models get a new black grille, a new brand logo (inline with Nissan’s new corporate look), and new fender vents. Patrol Ti-L variants also sport the new fender vent design and new Nissan badge but retain chrome slats on the grille over the Ti’s black item. Pricing for both models is up by $1000 (full details below).

The update arrives following the Y62 generation Patrol’s best year, recording a total 3268 sales across 2021 and a bumper 612 sales in September 2021 alone – the Y62’s best sales month ever.

While Nissan’s updates keep its large four-wheel-drive lightly refreshed in its challenge against the new Toyota LandCruiser 300 Series, it continues to offer sub-$100k value, even for the flagship model, and a thumping V8 engine with 3.5-tonne towing performance – even if that is with less efficient petrol power.

“The Nissan Patrol has always been a legendary vehicle in Australia, and that legendary status only increased in 2021,” says Nissan Australia Managing Director Adam Paterson.

“It’s a testament to the Y62 Patrol that its strongest year on record in Australia coincided with the model’s 70th anniversary, which proves the Patrol is only getting better and more popular with each new variant.

“The MY22 Patrol furthers the story in Australia, as the fan base for this legendary vehicle continues to grow.”

2022 Nissan Patrol

Patrol Ti

Key specs: 18-inch alloy wheels, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Start Assist (HSA), off-road monitor, keyless entry, front and rear parking sensors, LEAD fog lights, automatic headlights, heated door mirrors, leather interior upholstery, 8.0-inch touch screen infotainment system with bluetooth and sat-nav, 6 speaker sound system, eight-seats over two rows with triple-zone climate control, 8-way power-adjustable driver seat, 6-way power-adjustable front passenger seat, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Safety: Around-View Monitor with Moving Object Detection, automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, and blind spot intervention.

Patrol Ti-L

Key specs add: Seven-seat capacity, driver’s seat memory with two settings, including side mirrors and steering column position, centra cool box, 13-speaker Bose sound system, two second-row seat 8-inch screens with headphones and remote control, puddle lights, powered tailgate, roof rails, sunroof, heated and cooled front seats, electric adjustment steering column, intelligent rear view mirror.

Engine and drivetrain

As usual, all Patrol’s feature the same V8 drivetrain which remains unchanged from the previous specification. The 5.6-litre naturally-aspirated V8 petrol engine produces 298kW of power and 560Nm of torque exclusively through a seven-speed automatic transmission.

Drive is sent to all four wheels with Nissan’s own Intelligent 4×4 system with electronic drive select system and rear Helical limited-slip differential. Total braked towing capacity is the same 3500kg.

Warranty and servicing

All Nissan models are covered by a five-year, unlimited-kilometer warranty.

Nissan currently offers fixed-price capped servicing on the Patrol, with services required every 10,000km/6 months, whichever comes first, and at prices ranging from $376 (first service) to $860 (fourth service) over a total of 60,000km/3 years.

Pricing and availability

Buyers can contact their local Nissan dealer for ordering the new 2022 Patrol.

The updated 2022 Patrol costs $1000 more than the previous 2021 model.