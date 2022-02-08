2022 Lexus LX500d and LX600 detailed for Australia

Lexus confirms the specification of its flagship four-wheel-drive ahead of an April launch.

Lexus has confirmed specifications for its expanded four-grade LX line-up, offering the new luxury four-wheel drive to buyers from April 2022.

Using the same underpinnings as the latest Toyota LandCruiser 300 Series, the new LX can be equipped with the ‘Cruiser’s same 3.3-litre twin-turbo diesel V6 or a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6.

Yes, gone is the thumping old V8, replaced by a choice of petrol or diesel sixes. The new six-cylinder diesel produces 227kW and 700Nm of torque through a ten-speed automatic transmission to a full-time four-wheel-drive system, while the LX600’s petrol V6 conjures 305kW and 650Nm.

The four trim levels available in 2022 are the nameless entry-level LX500d and LX600 with seven seats, the F Sport and Sport with five seats, and the flagship Ultra Luxury which has four seats – two front and two captain’s chairs in the rear.

All models receive a 12.3-inch touch display and 7.0-inch screen, plus an 8.0-inch driver cluster and a colour head-up display (HUD). The infotainment system includes “Hey Lexus!” natural speech recognition, DAB+ digital radio, satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and wireless smartphone charging.

Entry-level models are well equipped with four-zone climate control, leather-accented seats, Shimamoku wood ornamentation, 10-way driver and 8-way front passenger seat power adjustment, heated front seats, and a 25-speaker (yes, twenty-five) Mark Levinson Premium Surround Sound System.

Safety technology includes pre-collision detection with pedestrian and daytime cyclist detection, front and rear parking support brake (PKSB) with obstacle and vehicle detection, blind-spot monitor (BSM), radar cruise control (DRCC), lane tracing assist (LTA), road sign assist (RSA), and intersection turn assist, which can issue warnings and automatic braking if, at an intersection, the car turns in front of either an oncoming vehicle in the opposite lane, or pedestrians walking in the opposite direction of the vehicle.

F Sport models include 22-inch alloy wheels, unique exterior elements for a sportier look, aluminium pedals and scuff plates, perforated leather-accented steering wheel and gearshifter, and sports seats with unique colours. Further additions include Torsen limited-slip differential, front and rear performance dampers, Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) and a unique electric power steering tune.

Sports Luxury models get their own unique 22-inch alloy wheels, unique spindle grille, and twin 11.6-inch rear screens.

The flagship Ultra Luxury has everything loaded into it for rear passengers: electrically adjustable and heated/ventilated second-row seats with 860mm of legroom, a seatback with up to 48-degree recline, an independently adjustable ottoman with two-position memory, and a five-stage massage function. All seat functions, rear wireless smartphone charging, and controls for the four-zone climate control and twin 11.6-inch rear displays can be accessed through the centrally located rear control panel.

Lexus has not priced its new LX fleet yet, but expect a price starting over the circa $130k Toyota LandCruiser flagship.