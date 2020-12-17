2021 Mazda CX-9 range with new models and luxe seating

A number of upgrades and new models will bolster the CX-9 into 2021.

Mazda is updating its flagship CX-9 SUV with two new models and captain’s chairs for the luxe Azami LE. There are also equipment upgrades across the lineup.

The two new variants are the GT SP and limited-edition 100th Anniversary Special Edition, priced from $63,490 and $72,575 plus on-roads each.

The GT SP sits between the GT and Azami, bringing ‘dark highlights’ such as a gunmetal grey grille, black mirror caps and black 20-inch alloy wheels outside. Inside are black interior elements and red stitching on the steering wheel, door trims, centre console and armrests, plus Burgundy leather trim.

The 100th Anniversary celebrates Mazda’s 100 years of business, and the CX-9 edition is limited to just 110 units in Australia.

Standing unique in the lineup, it is finished in white pearl mica paint outside and with a burgundy Nappa leather and floor interior, paying homage to the Japanese brand’s first passenger vehicle, the R360. It is also decorated with unique badging.

From the GT-specification up, we see a new, larger 10.25-inch infotainment system and wireless phone charging. The Touring grade is bolstered with paddle shifters in the steering wheel to control the automatic transmission’s gears. A new paint colour, Polymetal Grey, is also available across the range.

Interior trim has also been updated, with Sport models receiving a new cloth upholstery throughout, and there is black leather on GT and Touring models available.

Finally, the Azami LE can now be fitted with unique captain’s chairs, which are two seats replacing the traditional second-row bench. The two seats flank a new centre console for the passengers to use.

“The Mazda CX-9 is rightfully considered our flagship model,” said Mazda Australia Managing Director, Vinesh Bhindi.

“With these latest updates, we introduce the Azami LE with its luxurious ‘Captain’s Seat’ seating configuration and the sporty GT SP with its bespoke dark aesthetic highlights, to further strengthen its road presence.

“Mazda is also proud to deliver the limited-edition 100th Anniversary CX-9 to the latest specification.

“Combined with several key connectivity and infotainment updates, as well as improved equipment levels and some fresh exterior and interior options, the updated CX-9 is a strong statement for the Mazda brand as we enter 2021,” he said.

The new updated Mazda CX-9 range will be available from early next year.

2021 Mazda CX-9 price