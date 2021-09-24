2021 Isuzu MU-X scores five-star ANCAP safety rating

Isuzu MU-X carries a five-star ANCAP rating thanks to a barrage of safety technology and strong construction.

Isuzu’s MU-X has scored the highest safety rating from ANCAP, securing a full five stars shortly after launching in Australia.

It scored 3.5 out of 4 points for side-impact rating; 33.25 out of 38 points for Adult Occupant Protection; 41.99 out of 49 points for Child Occupant Protection; and, 37.63 out of 54 points for Vulnerable Road User Protection.

Underpinning the four-wheel drive’s safety credentials is much of what helped the related D-Max ute to also score five stars: eight-airbags including a central inflator and advanced safety systems from Isuzu’s Intelligent Driver Assistance System (IDAS), including Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) with Turn Assist, Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Adaptive Cruise Control(ACC), Traffic Sign Recognition(TSR), Blind Spot Monitoring(BSM), Rear Cross Traffic Alert(RCTA), Lane Keep Assist(LKA), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Emergency Lane Keeping (ELK) and more.

ANCAP Chief Executive Officer, Carla Hoorweg recommended the MU-X as a safe choice for families given the rating: “Safety is a must for those in the market for a seven-seat family vehicle, and the MU-X provides a safe choice for active families,” she said.

In the lead-up to the new generation, D-Max and MU-X arriving, the local arm was always confident in the pair doing what was required to remain a consideration for safety-conscious buyers.

“Safety has always been of paramount priority to us and we are proud the All-New MU-X joins the new-generation IsuzuD-MAX with the maximum safety rating of 5 stars from ANCAP. This means the entire Isuzu UTE family has top-marks in safety; with 5 star safety on every vehicle,” said Isuzu UTE Australia Managing Director, Hiroyasu Sato