Volkswagen teases next-gen Amarok ute

Anticipation ramps up for new Volkswagen Amarok and Ford Ranger utes.

Volkswagen’s next-generation ute will arrive on the same platform as the next-generation Ford Ranger ute, and the German brand has shown us a teaser of what to expect.

Following on from the now over-ten-years-old Amarok still on sale, the new generation model will be on the new Ford T6 body-on-frame platform and share many of the underpinnings. Outside, this teaser shows a tough redesign of the current fascia and a four-door dual-cab body with styleside tray. Incorporated into the bumper is a winch, and the flared guards hint that this is a tough-truck edition, even if only a rendering for now.

For now, we also know production will commence at Ford’s upgraded Silverton plant in South Africa where the new Ranger will be built. Production is slated for 2023 and Ford’s Ranger to be the first model of the two unveiled in full.

It’s expected the Amarok will get the 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel four-cylinder shared with the Ranger, with rumours suggesting the model will also continue with a V6 powertrain – though at this stage it’s unconfirmed whether the Australian market will get a twin-turbo petrol V6 borrowed from the US-market Ford Explorer ST, or if local buyers will enjoy the continuity of a turbo diesel V6.

While the Escape’s petrol V6 offers 300kW and 560Nm, the 3.0-litre turbo diesel ‘Power Stroke’ V6 found in the Ford F-150 produces 185kW and 600Nm, making it a viable candidate for the new Amarok ute.

For comparison, the current Amarok V6 on sale produces 190kW and 580Nm, with its performance figures being a point of differentiation for Volkswagen within the highly-competitive ute segment.