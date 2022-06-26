Volkswagen Amarok ute close to reveal

Volkswagen will show us the new Amarok ute in full soon.

The launch of the 2022 Volkswagen Amarok is close and the company has teased a number of images haead of its full unveil.

The new Amarok will be equipped with a new digital dashboard, and a large display screen measuring between ten and twelve inches, depending on specification, with top trim models expected to gain a larger screen. Volkswagen will also include some physical dials and buttons, although they have confirmed there will be digital functionality that may vary depending on specification. It is likely that controls for the navigation system and air conditioning will need to be actioned through the screen.

The dashboard itself will incorporate a floating design, making the screen look as though it is vertically levitating between driver and passenger. This could also free up some additional storage space in the cabin.

Prices are yet to be announced for the new Volkswagen Amarok but they will be for Australia after the model’s full reveal on July 7.

The latest images focus on the Amarok’s off-road ability, showing it driving through a wooded area and up dirt tracks. Volkswagen is keen to point out the advanced driver assist features and other technology as a leap forward from the previous Amarok model and a significant upgrade in off-road capability. Volkswagen claims a host of electronic aids will be available for on-road use including road sign recognition and speed assists.

Based on the same platform as the new Ford Ranger ute, Volkswagen has confirmed that the new Amarok will be 10cm longer and 4cm wider than its predecessor, which should improve interior space, particularly rear legroom. A longer wheelbase (the distance between the front and rear wheels) has resulted in front and rear overhangs that are shorter, a benefit to those that need a vehicle capable of taking on challenging terrain.

According to the brand, the loading bed of the new Amarok is also more spacious, and capable of fitting a Euro pallet (80cm x 120cm) between the raised wheel housings. Payload has also increased to 1.2 tonnes across all models.

The new images represent our best look yet at the exterior of the new Amarok with VW claiming that the truck has a ‘completely new appearance inside and out’. The LED daytime running lights follow the bottom of the headlight units before bending back towards the front wheels. The ground up approach to the design has led to a shape that is distinct but not dissimilar to the chunky style of the previous model. At the back, a pair of LED ‘u-shaped’ tail lights are visible, along with a chunky tailgate bearing the ‘Amarok’ nameplate.

Some of the interior technology will be shared between the two vehicles, with both getting a large portrait touchscreen on top-spec versions. Volkswagen promises significantly more driver assistance systems than the outgoing Amarok, which has been produced since 2010.

