Nissan Navara Pro-4X Warrior an Aussie success

Nissan’s Navara Pro-4X Warrior is proving a success for both car buyers and the local auto industry.

Premcar and Nissan are celebrating a win with over 750 new Nissan Navara Pro-4X Warriors – the facelifted successor to the previous N-Trek Warrior – having rolled off the production line in Melbourne.

Over 600 of those have already been delivered to customers too, proving that there is a healthy car buying segment for tough 4×4 dual-cab utes.

Indeed, Premcar expects to roll its 1000th unit down the line at Epping towards the end of March, with production of the new model said to be essentially unlimited in scope – as long as supply and demand can be met, which is clearly the case at the moment.

Premcar’s specially set up facility for the “world’s toughest Navara” now accommodates 35 workers and 10 manufacturing stations that help build the Navara Pro-4X into a Warrior. Taking around one hour to complete each station’s duties, Premcar says it can produce up to ten cars per day, five days per week – or about 200 units per month, suggesting that to reach 1000 units by late March it is all hands on deck at the moment.

“That’s not just a win for Nissan, and for Premcar, but for the automotive manufacturing industry more generally. We have always had world-beating talent, and it’s so rewarding to watch them produce world-beating vehicles again,” says Premcar Engineering Director, Bernie Quinn.

Key changes for the Warrior are upgraded springs and Monroe shocks that give a 40mm lift and improved ride and handling characteristics, 17-inch alloy wheels with off-road tyres for a wider track and improved ground clearance and grip, a hoopless winch-compatible front bumper, flares and stickers outside, and some interior changes to show the Warrior name.

“This is so much more than some kind of sticker pack. This is an extensively re-engineered vehicle that’s designed, engineered and built by some of the world’s most talented automotive manufacturing experts, right here in Victoria,” says Quinn.

“We’ve been hard at work on Warrior 2.0 from almost the moment we finished work on the first Warrior, first in the design and engineering space, and now on producing what we consider to be the world’s toughest Navara.”