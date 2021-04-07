Hummer SUV: What electric off-roading looks like

GMC has revealed images and details on its first all-electric off-roader, the Hummer SUV.

Joining the likes of Rivian’s R1S and Tesla’s Cybertruck, GMC’s Hummer EV shows what the first iteration of electric off-roaders looks like.

Sitting on a shortened version of the Hummer pickup truck’s electric architecture, the battery is itself a load-bearing component and the body is said to be stiff enough for off-roading flex, even when the roof is open.

Powering the Hummer SUV is a three-electric motor drivetrain similar to the ute but producing a milder 610kW rather than 745kW but with the same 1592Nm – still plenty of beans for a fast 0-100km/h in 3.5sec. Unfortunately, the battery shrinks due to the smaller chassis so the range is limited to a maximum claimed 480km. On the plus side, the 800volt architecture for the electric system brings fast charging of just over 150km in 10minutes.

That shortened body also gives increase approach, breakover and departure angles, which are 49.6, 34.4 and 49 degrees respectively, good enough to clear 60 per cent gradients. The total shaved off the wagon compared to the ute is half a metre, and the wheelbase 220mm shorter.