GMC Hummer EV revealed

All-new electric pick-up revives Hummer name.

Finally shown since it was first teased in an ad during the Super Bowl, General Motors has pulled the sheet completely off the new GMC Hummer. It has been shown in its debut Edition 1 trim.

The brand’s first electric model, the Hummer EV features ‘Ultium’ battery tech, a long driving range, and heaps of power and torque.

Specifically, the new battery system was produced with LG Chem and help achieve a 560km range. It has 800-volt charging capability which means it can put around 150km of range into the battery in under 10 minutes at 350kW.

The battery connects to three motors inside two Ultium drive units (front and rear as a system called ‘e4WD’) that can produce a massive 745kW and ridiculous 15,500Nm. The result is 0-100km/h in about 3 seconds.

Beyond drivetrain details, the new Hummer looks like a futuristic jump forward, with a thin LED-lit headlight cluster that’s emboldened with the word HUMMER. The roof panels are transparent and removable, coming off for open-air driving. At the rear, the tailgate has a unique six-position hinge for versatility.

It rides on large 35-inch rubber that can be optioned to 37-inches, with air suspension for adjustable ride height when off-roading. The four-wheel drive system helps off-road too, with a new four-wheel steering system GMC calls Crab Walk, allowing the rear wheel and front wheels to turn at the same angle at low speeds. Around the vehicle is the ‘UltraVision’ camera system, including underbody cameras that are protected from hits. The cameras acts as a spotting system when off-roading.

Inside the cabin is fitted with plenty of new technology, such as a huge 13.4-inch touchscreen, a large 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, but an otherwise mostly conventional cabin layout.

It’s not yet clear if the GMC Hummer EV will come to Australia, though we think it is rather unlikely.

