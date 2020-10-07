Lexus LX 570 J201 overland concept is great

Lexus makes an overlander out of the luxury LX570.

It’s another year, another Lexus overland project, this time the J201 Concept that will be displayed at the 10-day Rebelle Rally even in the southwest USA.

And again, it’s another Lexus concept off-roader we’d love to see in Australia, but likely won’t.

The name, which seems peculiar, is actually a nod to the LX570’s chassis serial number, which in turn is similar to the Toyota LandCruiser 200 Series platform. Good breeding stock for a tourer and off-roader then, and this one looks handsome.

However, unlike the diesel V8-driven LandCruiser, the Lexus uses a 5.7-litre petrol V8 that Lexus USA has turned the wick up on for this concept car, fitting a Magnuson supercharger to help produce 410kW of power and 745Nm of torque. All of that is fed through an eight-speed auto and locking differentials to all four wheels.

At each corner are 17-inch EVO Corse Daka Zero alloys wrapped in 33-inch General Grabber X3 all-terrain rubber. The wheels fit in the guards easily thanks to a comprehensive upgrade of the suspension for a further 122mm front and 104mm rear lift, including front and rear spacers and new upper control arms.

While that provides a much better ground clearance, prerequisite off-roading armour is fitted in the form of bash plates to protect the undercarriage. There are also rock sliders and skid plates elsewhere, and twin air compressors for pumping the tyres up after some seriously arduous terrain. If you need to cross rivers, there’s a snorkel feeding the engine.

The project was completed with the help of Expedition Overland and contains many off-the-shelf parts, so you can in theory create your own – don’t forget, Lexus Australia does sell the LX570 if your keen.

One item which might be hard to source is the unique front bumper, which does away with traditional bullbar protection. It does, however, get a winch, recovery hooks and light bar. Other additions include a rear carriage with spare tire, water cans, ladder, more lights are a roof rack.

We love it, and would also love to see Lexus Australia spin off its own LX570 Overland Concept from local parts.

Find more on our Facebook page & Subscribe to our weekly newsletter (it’s free).