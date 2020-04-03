Honda HR-V and Jazz get Apple and Android connectivity

Better late than never, Honda gives the popular HR-V and Jazz the latest Apple CarPlay and Android Auto tech.

HONDA HAS introduced Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity to the 2021 (MY21) HR-V and Jazz.

The mobile phone connectivity allows users to easily plug an Apple or Android-based phone into the car’s new 7.0-inch infotainment system to mirror the phone on the screen. Added to the connection is Siri Eyes Free (for Apple) or Google Voice Search (Android) which allows for touchless voice recognition.

The new gear is met with a price bump on the 2021 models, the Jazz climbing $500 to start from $15,490 plus on-road costs and the HR-V up between $500-$1150 to start from $25,490.

2021 Honda Jazz pricing (plus on-roads):

VTi (manual) – $15,490

VTi (CVT) – $17,490

VTi-S – $20,490

VTi-L – $23,490

2021 Honda HR-V pricing (plus on-roads):

VTi – $25,490

VTi-S – $29,140

RS – $32,490

VTi-LX – $35,740

Metallic or pearlescent paint is now included for new HR-V VTi-S, RS and VTi-LX 21YM variants.

“The HR-V has been the top performing model in Honda’s local line-up over the past five years, with more than 60,000 vehicle sales since it was launched and it remains a consistent top-three choice among private buyers in Australia,” says Honda in its media statement.

“With Apple CarPlay and Android Auto now standard across the range for both HR-V and Jazz, and a well-earned reputation for versatility with their clever Magic Seats, these two popular nameplates continue to deliver an appealing package for buyers looking for a compact car or small SUV.”

