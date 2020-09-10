Ford Ranger XLT gets new cab-chassis model

Ford dubs its new XLT 4×4 dual-cab cab-chassis ‘adventure-ready’.

Ford has introduced a new dual-cab cab-chassis model to the Ranger XLT trim level. The four-door ute with a flexible chassis rear allows customers to fit their own setup, from trays to campers and everything in between.

Ford says that it fulfills want form customers for its reasonably well-equipped XLT grade dual-cab to be available with a cab-chassis rear. It is also the most affordable XLT in the range, priced from $56,240 plus on-roads with a 3.2-litre turbo diesel and six-speed manual, or $58,440 with an auto. The new 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel with 10-speed auto is available at $59,940; moving up, the styleside XLT space cab is priced from $57,440, and the XLT dual-cab version from $57,240.

Standard on the cab-chassis XLT is AEB with pedestrian detection (helping achieve a five-star ANCAP rating), 17-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control, 8.0-inch infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, sat nav and DAB radio, and the all-new Ford Pass Connect modem and mobile app for remote start and other features. A five-year warranty, unlimited-kilometre warranty covers the vehicle and the first four-years (15,000km/12 months) service intervals capped at $299 each.

Drivetrain options are the older 3.2-litre diesel turbo five-cylinder, or the 2.0-litre twin-turbo four-cylinder producing 157kW and 500Nm. Both utilise a part-time four-wheel drive system.

While a towbar assembly and wiring are standard, optional is a towbar tongue, along with black 18-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, and leather trim interior.

New Ford Australia president and CEO, Andrew Birkic confirmed that there are already customers looking for this specific XLT cab-chassis combo.

“Customers looking for Ranger’s high safety and equipment levels who want to add their own customised canopies or personalised tray set-up can now do so with far more ease,” he said.

“Owners have told us that they want to save time and money with a ready-to-go, high-spec Ranger Cab Chassis that they can purchase straight off the showroom floor, and the 4×4 XLT Double Cab Chassis is here for these customers, be they tradespeople, adventurers or explorers.”

The new XLT cab-chassis arrives December 2020.

